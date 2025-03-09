Leave Akpabio out of your hot mess, APC tells PDP, Udom

By Tom Okpe

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has called on the major opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP and the immediate past Governor of the State, Udom Emmanuel, to leave the leader of the National Assembly, Senator Godswill Akpabio out of what it described as their ‘hot mess,’ saying that the PDP has expired, and cannot be discredited.

National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Barr Felix Morka made this call on Saturday in Abuja, while reacting to PDP’s claims that it was privy to a well oiled scheme by Senator Akpabio, also a former Governor of Akwa-Ibom State, who handed power to Emmanuel, to compromise a section of the media, engage in smear campaign, through circulation of falsehood and misrepresentations against Emmanuel, immediate past Governor of the State, as part of efforts to discredit the PDP.

Recall that Emmanuel, was grilled by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on Tuesday, following money laundering, diversion of funds and stealing charges, preferred against him by the Network against Corruption and Trafficking, NACAT.

Morka said: “The PDP and Emmanuel should leave the President of the Senate out of their hot mess. Senator Akpabio remains laser-focused on weaving a strong legislative pillar of support for the bold and transformative reform agenda of our determined President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“In its characteristic absurdness, the PDP, has claimed that it was privy to a well-oiled scheme by Senator Godswill Akpabio, President of the Senate, to compromise a section of the media to engage in smear campaign through circulation of falsehood and misrepresentations against Emmanuel, former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, as part of efforts to discredit the PDP.”

He stressed: “It is rather comical that the PDP thinks itself capable of being discredited, when it knows quite well there is absolutely nothing left of it that can be discredited, even by the most strenuous effort.

“The PDP has done a fantastic job of stripping itself bare, of purpose and prestige, and needs no help from anyone, certainly, not in the calibre of the President of the Senate and Chairman of the National Assembly.

“The PDP offered no iota of information to substantiate its madcap allegation. To be clear, the President of the Senate has no involvement in any smear campaign or in instigating the country’s anti-graft agencies against Emmanuel.

“The PDP and Udom Emmanuel must know that the EFCC, and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, are agencies with wide statutory powers to investigate and prosecute cases of corruption in our country.

“If Emmanuel has been invited by the agencies, he should quietly go and answer to the allegations. It is not, and should not become, an occasion for PDP to cast lots or go berserk about imagined political foes they alleged, may be behind the allegations.

“Public officials from across political Parties and the private sector have faced scrutiny by anti-graft agencies. Emmanuel’s case cannot and must not be an exception. The former Governor should only be concerned about answering the allegations, clearing his name.

“You would think that decrepit PDP would keep itself usefully occupied in search of therapy for its self-inflicted paralysis, and finding a courageous ‘Volunteer Aspirant’ to fly its tattered flag in the November, 2025, Governorship election in Anambra State,” he added.