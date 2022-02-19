Leah Sharibu: Fourth year in captivity for refusing Islam

Exactly four years ago, Leah Sharibu, the Dapchi school girl was abducted by members of the Islamic State’s West Africa Province, ISWAP, insurgents in Yobe State.

It was reports that Leah, who was abducted from the Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, alongside 110 others has been in captivity despite security agents’ efforts to rescue her.

While other students were rescued and reunited with their families, Leah Sharibu has remained in the custody of the terrorists.

ISWAP reportedly kept the young school girl because she refused to comply with their demands and convert to Islamic religion.

Reports emerged March 2021 that the “heroine Christian” teenager gave birth to her second child in captivity for one of the terrorists.

Nigerians had expected to see Leah Sharibu among the insurgents who recently surrendered to the Nigerian troops following offensives against the terrorists, but hope has always been dashed.

Recall that Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State had on February 10, claimed that over 30,000 Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists have so far surrendered following the efforts of the Nigerian military.

It is observed that since the campaign, “Bring Back Our Girls” diminished, the Federal Government has appeared reluctant in making efforts to rescue the school girl.

Nigerian prophets who are known for their constant prophecies have also kept mum. They have been unable to tell the world the state of the “heroine Christian” who reportedly declined renouncing the religion to regain her freedom.

