League of professionals, Nothern leaders halt action against CBN Gov, Emefiele

..Says allegations untrue

By Nsikak Ekpenyong

League of professionals for good governance and accountability and the Nothern leaders coalition have called off their planned action against the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele.

In a world press conference addressed Monday in Abuja by the leagues President, Gbenga Gonzallo and Alhaji Mohammed Yusuf Ibrahim for Nothern leaders coalition, both group called on other anti-CBN groups to join hands in supporting the creative policies of the CBN.

Speaking, Gonzallo regretted that the initial plans by both organisations were premised on reports made available to them on his activities as CBN governor which he said were totally false and untrue of his office and person.

He said: “Having weighed the details of what was made available to us against the the CBN governor, we have come to a realization that we are acting on wrong information and we hereby tender our unreserved apology to the CBN governor for getting involved wrongfully and joining forces to call for his arrest and removal from office. This action we sincerely regret and apologise.”

He went on: “This meeting was called to clear the air on our initial proposed plan to bring to halt activities in CBN headquarters and foreign missions in Nigeria not to grant asylum to Godwin Emefiele, and also to further declare him a persona non grata with hope of issuing a visa ban on him. Another call was for all northern leaders to go against the CBN governor and call for his immediate arrest based on allegations levied against him by the Department of State Service (DSS).

“Our unreserved apology is premised on superior arguments made available to us concerning activities and interventions of the CBN under the leadership of Godwin Emefiele. We by this, officially call off and seize all planned actions against the CBN and urge ither anti-CBN groups to join hands in supporting the creative and dynamic governor of CBN and his good policies. This should also serve as protection for him if the need arises as we discovered the allegations are trumped up charges aimed to sacrifice him for some section of political class. It should be noted that this action is not as a result of wrong information given about us in a press conference hurriedly put together by an unknown group but rather deep conviction of need to retrace our steps based on issues arising on our initial planned aganda.”

The President called on the DSS to allow CBN governor to perform his constitutional duties as well as respect court orders concerning his non arrest or intimidation, maintaining that political class must also allow public officers to work and not be distracted in any form.

“We respectfully urge the DSS to shield sword and work with the CBN governor so as to eradicate illicit financial flows in the country with great efficiency.” He added.

According to Gonzallo: “We need peace in our polity as we approach 2023 general elections. All political class are hereby warned to desist from fake news and blackmail as a way to ensure free, fair and credible elections come 2023. We frown at behavioural tendencies that would destabilise our democracy.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...