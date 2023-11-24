Leadership crisis: Major Oyo market leaders send letter to Makinde to ratify Konibaje as iyaloja-general

… disown Folashade Abeo

By Stephen Gbadamosi

Ten of the 12 existing market clusters in Oyo State have jointly sent an open letter to the state governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, over the raging controversy on the position of Iyaloja-General of the state.

A copy of the letter made available to journalists in Ibadan, the state capital, on Thursday, was dated November 20, 2023 and signed by 10 of the 12 market leaders in the state.

The media had been observing the disturbing trend over who, between Alhaja Saratu Aduke Konibaje and Princess Folashade Abeo, is the rightful iyaloja-general in the state.

Like other press statements and documentary evidences with media organisations across the state, the market leaders, in their letter to the governor, appealed to him to ensure immediate ratification of the nomination cum election of Alhaja Konibaje as iyaloja-general.

Entitled; “Appeal For Prompt Ratification of Nomination of Alhaja Saratu Aduke Konibaje As Iyaloja-General of Oyo State,” the letter to the governor was jointly signed by the Oyo State Market Leaders’ Council, including their president, Alhaji Dauda Abiodun Oladepo; the vice president, Mogaji Salaudeen Qarmardeen; the second vice president, Chief (Mrs.) Stella Olabode; the financial secretary, Chief (Mrs.) Labake Lawal; and the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Alhaji Yisau Kolayode Hamzat.

Others are ex-officios, Alhaja Hamdalat Iyadunni Lawal and Alhaji Azeez Amole Najimdeen; as well as three other members, Chief (Mrs.) Odunayo Kayode Danjuma, Alhaji Malik Adebayo Babasale and Alhaja Fausat Adebiyi.

Only the treasurer, Chief (Mrs.) Juliana Titilayo Raimi and a member, Alhaji Sunmaila Aderemi Jimoh did not sign the document sent to the governor. All the market leaders who signed the letter disowned the alleged claimant to the title, Princess Folashade Abeo.

“We respectfully wish to call the attention of Your Excellency to the crisis that the pending ratification of appointment of iyaloja-general of Oyo State has been causing in the state. The issue has been heating up the polity and if not timely concluded could degenerate into chaos, more media war and civil unrest in the state.

“We also wish to mention that our informal sector in the state constitutes more than 60 per cent to the economy and; allowing crisis in such sector could be brutal and unbearable to the state.

“Your Excellency would recall that you approved the inauguration of the council in March, 2022 as the highest traders’ group in the state; and we have been working hard to ensure that we contribute our quota to the development and growth of the economy of the state as well as introducing new innovations to our dear state with regard to development.

“Part of the innovation is the nomination of Alhaja Saratu Adunni Konibaje as iyaloja-general of the state.

“The council, during its meeting on Thursday, April 6th, 2022, commenced the process that would lead to the appointment of iyaloja-general in the state. The duo of Alhaja (Princess) Azeezat Folashade Nurudeen and Alhaja Saratu Aduke Konibaje were nominated during the council meeting and election was held.

“Alhaja Aduke Konibaje polled a total vote of seven votes, while Alhaja Folashade Nurudeen scored two votes which showed that Alhaja Konibaje clearly won the election.

“To our dismay, the Ministry of Trade claimed to have forwarded the result of the peaceful election to Your Excellence for ratification as appropriate; but we are yet to receive any information regarding the issuance of certificate and other instruments of office to her, let alone assuming duty as expected.

“To this end, we are using this medium to appeal to Your Excellency to please, promptly ratify the nomination of Alhaja Saratu Aduke Konibaje as iyaloja-general of Oyo State. This will not only douse the tension in the state but also fast-track the economic development of our dear state,” the letter read.