Lawmakers seek to change system of Govt, introduced Bill, Presidential to Parliamentary

By Tom Okpe

The House of Representatives has introduced three bills, particularly, a bill seeking to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to transition from the current Presidential system of Government to a Parliamentary system at all levels.

The Bills; Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, (Alteration) 2024, HB.1115, HB.1116 and HB.1117 sponsored by Rep Kingsley Chinda, Minority Leader and 59 others, passed through First Reading at plenary on Wednesday.

Addressing journalists on the general principles of the Bills, Spokesperson of the sponsors, Rep Abdussamad Dasuki, (PDP, Sokoto) said the proposed alterations, when passed, would significantly, impact the national political landscape.

He said the proposed legislations seeks to replace the President with a Prime Minister to serve as the Head of Government and establishing office of the President as a ceremonial leader with the elective offices chosen from the elected members of the legislature.

He said: “The Bill intends to shift the process of electing Governors and Chairmen of Local Governments, during general election to voting, within their respective legislative bodies, and reduce bureaucratic hurdles and fostering closer collaboration between the executive and legislative branches.”

READ ALSO: ICPC arraigns ex-ASCSN President over alleged N72…

Dasuki said when the Parliamentary System of Government was practised in the first republic, it worked for the country as by its nature, the elected representatives that were both in the legislative and executive arms of Government were accountable to the people.

“The collapse of the First Republic and the long stretch of military rule culminated in the adoption of a new system of Government, theoretically fashioned after the Presidential System of the United States of America, (USA) but in practice imbibed the uttermost attributes of military rule.

Dasuki further stressed that; “High cost of governance, leaving fewer resources for crucial areas like infrastructure, education, healthcare, and consequently, the nation’s development progress, and excessive powers vested in the members of executive are the imperfections of the presidential system of Government.

“The Bills presented today, (Wednesday) seek a return to the system of Government, adopted by our founders, which made governance accountable, responsible and responsive, and ultimately, less expensive.

“With the presentation of these bills today, we hope to achieve, Ignite and provoke national conversation about the future of Nigerian governance system.

“To ensure robust public debates, stakeholder consultations, expert analyses, a thorough and informed decision-making process.

“To raise awareness about this significant development and encourage constructive dialogue on the potential implications of these proposed constitutional alterations.

“The future of Nigerian governance rests on informed public engagement, responsive and responsible leadership.

“We also hold strongly that shifting election of Governors and Local Government Chairmen from general election to votes within their respective legislative bodies could save billion of Naira, spent on States’ and National campaigns.”