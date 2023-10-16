Lawmakers receive brand new Toyota land cruisers worth over N100 million each

Members of the National Assembly have started receiving their brand new 2023 model Toyota Land Cruisers worth over N100 million each.

POLITICS NIGERIA recalls that the NASS leadership had earlier revealed plans to purchase 109 2023 model Toyota Land Cruisers for senators and 2023 Toyota Prado for 360 members of the House of Representatives.

This has commenced, starting with female lawmakers. Reports have it that 12 of them have already taken possession of their cars, given the priority given to them in the distribution of the vehicles. Principal officers of the two chambers are billed to be the last to receive theirs.

Confirming the development, a lawmaker who spoke to Vanguard on condition of anonymity said the House members would start receiving their vehicles this past weekend.

“I will be glad to receive my own, I’m looking forward to it,” he said.

Reacting to the issue, House spokesperson and Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Akin Rotimi, said in a statement that the vehicles to be allocated to the offices of members are utility operational vehicles tied to their oversight functions in the discharge of their duties in the standing committees.

He clarified that the vehicles are not personal vehicles gifted to honourable members. “For the duration of the 10th assembly 2023 – 2027, the vehicles shall remain the property of the National Assembly,” he said.

Rotimi added that at the expiration of the tenure of the 10th Assembly in 2027, should the extant assets deboarding policy of government still be in place, members may have the option of making payment for the outstanding value of the vehicles to government coffers before they can become theirs, otherwise, it remains the property of the National Assembly.

READ ALSO: Nigerians kick against alleged plan by Tinubu to

He said that as part of the 10th Assembly’s objective to ensure its integrity and independence, members of the Green Chamber have resolved to maintain a respectable distance from the executive arm of government, especially in issues relating to logistical aspects of oversight functions, including reaching difficult terrains in the country.

“No matter how remote the location is, as long as there are Nigerian citizens living there, they deserve highly mobile representatives who can see first-hand what they are going through, and ensure government interventions, programmes, and policies are carried out effectively,” he said. “This can only be possible with functional and reliable off-road vehicles.”

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com