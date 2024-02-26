Lawmakers pass vote of confidence on Delta LG boss

By Nosa Àkenzua

Members of Legislative Arm of Okpe Local Government Area, Delta State, have passed a vote of confidence on the Council Chairman, Chief Isaiah Onoriode Esiovwa

Majority Leader of the legislative arm, Hon Ramsey Daniel Okoro, who moved the motion for the confidence vote during the plenary of the House , said the council chairman has been able to spread development to all the wards in the local government area.

Okoro who represents Ward 17 in the local government area said: “With lean resources being experienced by council chairmen across the local government areas in the country, the chairman of Okpe Local Government Area, Hon Isaiah Esiovwa has been able to achieve so much for the people since he came on board as the Council Boss and we are impressed with his leadership skills.

“I want to hereby move a vote of confidence on the dynamic chairman of Okpe Local Government Area for carrying everybody along and for his numerous achievements. His types are rare and we have satisfied with his leadership”.

Seconding the motion, Deputy Leader of the House, representing Ward 6, Hon. Kingsley Ese Onojighofia, said: “I want to hereby support the motion moved by our Majority Leader in passing a vote of confidence on the chairman of Okpe Local Government Area, Hon Isaiah Esiovwa.

“He has performed extremely well and we are encouraged by what he has done so far as chairman. He has been able to sustain the cordial relationship between the Executive Arm and the Legislative Arm.

” He is gifted with leadership skills. We want to applaud him for his developmental strides and that is why the entire 20 members of the Legislative House present here today are passing a vote of confidence on the chairman for all he has been doing in the entire local government area”.

The Motion was thereafter, put into vote by the Leader of the Legislative Arm of Okpe Local Government Area, Hon. Aragbata P. Obakpororo and was unanimously adopted.