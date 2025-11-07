Lawmakers hail FG’s initiative on industrialisation, commends Dangote Refinery

Senators of the Southeast extract have hauled the Federal Government for providing an enabling environment for local industries to thrive and, by implication, boost the nation’s economy.

This is as the South East Caucus commended the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Plant, which they said represents one huge investment that has launched Nigeria on the global map of successful and resilient entrepreneurs.

The Caucus on a visit to the multi-billion dollar Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical plant in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos also hailed the Federal Government’s fiscal initiatives that encourages local manufacturers to pivot Nigeria as a productive economy.

The Senators led by their Chairman Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, however urged the government to continue to support and as usual act as bulwark to the country’s burgeoning industrialist and other entrepreneurs until the nation becomes self reliant.

The Vice President of the Dangote Group Mr Devakumar Edwin who conducted the Senators on the tour of the gigantic and highly integrated refinery, which also comprises of the fertiliser plant and a jetty told the visitors that the company is already expanding the refinery that could triple it’s daily production capacity of 650,000 liters of premium motor spirit (PMS) and other petroleum bye-products like, gas etc.

He said the Dangote group is committed in its efforts to expand Nigeria’s energy space thus ensuring sufficiency in refined petroleum products for both domestic consumption and export.

Mr Edwin also declared that the Dangote group is proud to showcase to the world that a Nigerian can singlehandedly spearhead an energy revolution that confidently place the country on the global stage as one of the foremost energy destination for other countries.

Responding , Senator Abaribe said the South East caucus appreciate’s Aliko Dangote’s patriotic zeal and love for the Country.

“We are amazed with what we have seen. This is an institution , this plant is a pride to not only Nigerians but the whole of Africa. It is a true testament that the future of this country is very bright. So, do not relent. We appreciate your effort and your believe in the country despite global economic pressure”, Abaribe said.

He, however, assured that the South East Senate Caucus will always support indigenous entrepreneurs and industrialists through any legislation on the ease of doing business in Nigeria.