Lawmakers appraise 9th Assembly, acclaim Journalists as watchdog

.As HPC honours Lawmakers, Committee Clerks

By Tom Okpe

Members of the House of Representatives, on Monday, appraised leadership and members of the 9th House for the unique way in which they conducted its affairs and successes recorded so far.

The lawmakers who are chairmen of various key committees of the House were unanimous in their verdict regarding performance of members, crediting operational style of leadership and watchdog role by the media.

This was during the end of year get together and award ceremony organized by the House of Representatives Press Corps in Abuja.

Chairman, House Committee on Power, Rep Magaji Da’u Aliyu, honoured with award of the Most Impactful Power Committee Chairman of the House’ attributed the uniqueness and success of the 9th Assembly to the leadership quality and style of the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila.

He expressed delight at the milestone achieved by the 9th House, adding that not for the leadership quality and style of the speaker, the height attained by the House wouldn’t have been possible.

“I am proud of the 9th National Assembly. I have been around for some time but the 9th Assembly we think, did a lot of things differently. We worked together. We worked very hard and were able to achieve our set out targets. All these goes to the Speaker, Gbajabiamila, for the good leadership he offered.

“This 9th Assembly is scandal free and, we also wish to commend ourselves for that. I also wish to commend the Press Corps for keeping us on our toes trying to make us do the correct things because if you know that there are people watching you, that would make you do the right thing. we would continue to work together,” he said.

The Lawmaker also expressed regrets over the manner in which journalists are treated in Nigeria despite importance of work done by journalists.

He also said everything possible must be done to ensure that journalists are happy and doing their work well.

He lauded the Press Corps for always keeping the lawmakers on their toes and always ensuring that the right things are done both at plenary and committee level.

Spokesman of the House, Rep Benjamin Kalu, who received an award of the Most Outstanding Spokesman of the House, lauded the Press Corps for its effort in strengthening democracy.

He said the Corps has given stability to the image of the National Assembly.

He also said journalists were not getting what they deserved and more should be done to take care of them.

“I appreciate the Press Corps for the stability they have given to the image of the National Assembly. It has not been like this before- rancour free, acrimony free. There is this integrity in the mind of Nigerians about the NASS.

“The confidence level has gotten from where it was to where it is at the moment not because of only what we did but, because of how you showcased what we are doing to the Nigerian people.

“People are beginning to understand that this fulcrum of democracy is actually playing a vital role in the advancement for our democracy.

“We have been believers of participatory democracy, where we bring the people to the centre stage and what my committee has done is to increase the level of interaction and engagement between the people and the parliament. We make ourselves available and accessible to journalists,” he said.

He restated that budget of the National Assembly was too small for it to run efficiently.

“The budget of the National Assembly is low. We cannot function as expected by the mandate of the constitution relying on that budget.

“People can criticize it the way they want. I have said it from day one I came to the National Assembly, you cannot get the efficiency that we want to drive the legislature by depending on the current budget as it is. I am hoping that we would push it forward to accommodate other responsibilities of ours.”

Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, Hon Muktar Aliyu Betara, said the 9th National Assembly’s successes would not have been possible without the efforts of the Press.

Aliyu, who received an award of excellence as the Champion of Legislative Reform, was represented by Rep Mohammed Kabiru.

Also, Chairman, House Committee on National Security and Intelligence, Rep Sha’aban Ibrahim Sharada urged journalists not to compromise in their profession.

Sharada, a governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress, (ADC) for Kano State in the 2023 election also received an award as the Most Impactful Committee Chairman on Intelligence Matters, just as he recalled his journey through journalism profession before going into politics.

READ ALSO: 2023: FCT Labour Party adopts APGA Senatorial

Director General/Chief Executive of Teen Ambassadors Foundation, Dr Paul Adiwu, also reiterated commitment of the foundation towards empowering the next generation of leaders with opportunities to connect with like minded peers, trail blazers and influencers, develop global confidence and critical skills, and transform their visions for a better future, through innovative actions.

Adieu was bestowed with award of Excellence in ‘Outstanding Humanitarian Service’ by the Press Corps.

He revealed that the Foundation is currently building a technology laboratory for Science, Technology Engineering and Mathematics, (STEM) Education Training which he said; “by the grace of God, will be fully operational from the first quarter of 2023.”

An award was also presented to Rep Frederick Agbedi, as ‘Voice of the Niger Delta’ in the 9th Assembly.

Recipients amongst committee clerks include, Caroline Asan as ‘Most Committed Committee Clerk in Budgeting Process;’ Mallam Wali Shehu as the ‘Most Media Engaging Constitution Alteration Committee Clerk; Abdulsalam Olalekan as the ‘Most Successful PIB Committee Clerk in the House’; and Mathew Okuta as the ‘Most Media Conscious Clerk in War against Corruption.’

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...