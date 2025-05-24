Lawmaker sponsors reconstruction of classroom blocks, Principal’s office funded by NDIC in Adamawa

By Tom Garba

It was a moment of joy and evidence of dividends of democracy when the inhabitants of Kpasham community in Demsa LGA witnessed the commissioning of a block of three (3) classrooms and the principal’s office reconstructed by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) and sponsored by Senator (Rev) Binos Dauda Yaroe; Senator representing Adamawa Southern Senatorial District.

The commissioning ceremony, which was held at the GDSS Kpasham on Thursday, was a demonstration of good representation of Senator Binos who ensures his constituents benefit from people-oriented projects.

Speaking shortly before commissioning, Senator Binos D. Yaroe, said that the project was made possible through the corporate social responsibility and community development of the NDIC.

In his words, “Adamawa South Senatorial District became a beneficiary through the magnimity of the Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, Distinguished Senator Mukhail Adetokumbo Abiru, who gave me the privilege of nominating where the project was to be sited.

“In consultation with your son, Mr Francis Ngalayo Ndatuwong, we decided to use the rare privilege to address a severe need of this school. A single investment any nation can make is the education of its youths and children.

“Without a conducive environment, no meaningful learning can take place. There is a decay in the Education Sector. One classroom at a time, one school at a time, and one community at a time; the decay is being addressed.

“I appreciate the MD/CEO of NDIC, Mr Bello Hassan, for coming to our aid by providing the resources to put up this project. The intervention will help in no small measures in improving the learning environment in this school. There is nothing we will do for Kpasham that can be said to be too much”.

While calling on the inhabitants of Kpasham to put the project to good use, Senator Binos assured them of more dividends of democracy.

He said that he is committed and determined to ensuring his constituents reap the sweet fruits of governance through good representation and provision of democracy dividends for the benefit of the people and betterment of the society.

Senator Binos said that aside improving the wellbeing of his constituents through provision of free medical outreaches and empowerment programmes, enhancing the standard of education is among his topmost priorities.

In his remarks, the MD/CEO of the NDIC, Mr Bello Hassan, said that the project was part of social responsibility and community development of the NDIC, which was successfully sponsored by Senator Binos D. Yaroe.

He disclosed, “At NDIC, we believe that education is the bedrock of any progressive society. Investing in education is not only investing in our community, but investing in the nation as a whole”.

Represented by the NDIC Yola Zonal Officer, Mr Ismail Mahmud, the MD stated, “We hope that these classrooms and principal’s office that have been reconstructed will continue to be a conducive learning environment for the students and teachers which will inspire them to thrive for an excellence education system in Adamawa State and Nigeria at large”.

While reminding them that huge funds have been spent to erect the structure, Mr Hassan urged the school management and the community to take full ownership of the school facility for the benefit of the younger generation.

Speaking shortly after commissioning, the Member representing Numan Constituency in the Adamawa State House of Assembly (ADHA), former Deputy Speaker of the House and current Chairman House Committee on State Planning, Hon. P.M. Macondo, commended Senator Binos Yaroe for seeing the need to sponsor the project at Kpasham community in Demsa LGA, where he described the Senator as a father and senior colleague in legislature.

According to Macondo, the people of Adamawa Southern Senatorial Zone are lucky to have a good representation at the red chamber, adding that the inhabitants of Kpasham community were happy with the development if their smiling faces was anything to go by.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of Adamawa State Post Primary Schools Management Board (PPSMB), Mr Birsan Penuel, appreciated the kind gesture, adding that the presence of the well reconstructed and effective furnished block of classrooms and the principal’s office would enhance Education Sector in the area in no small measures.

Penuel called on the principals of both junior and senior secondary schools to ensure proper protection of the facilities, where he urged the community people to see the project as their personal property.

While commending Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri for his commitment and determination to enhancing the education system in the State through massive intervention, the PPSMB Executive Secretary thanked Senator Binos and the NDIC for enhancing the education system in Adamawa State.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Principal GDSS Kpasham, Mr Homotufe Gilbert Bware expressed happiness for witnessing the commissioning of what he described as magnificent one (1) block of three (3) classrooms and the principal’s office reconstructed and renovated by the NDIC and sponsored by Senator Binos Dauda Yaroe.

He recalled, “Permit me to draw your attention back on the 20th and 21st April 2003 when the said block was blown off by a wild blue windstorm that left the school and the entire community in to a great and serious dilemma.

“Today, we gather here to celebrate and commission a remarkable achievement; one that would not have been possible without the work of Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) through the visionary leadership and generosity of Distinguished Senator Binos Yaroe, the sponsor.

“We are glad to have been provided with principal’s table and three chairs, teachers’ table and two chairs in each classroom, students’ desk for the three classrooms, whiteboard and makers for each classroom. This represents more than a physical structure. Its presence signifies investment in the future of our dear students and symbolises your dedication and commitment to providing a conducive and inclusive learning environment that fosters academic excellence, creativity, and critical thinking”.

While appealing for the school to be connected to the national grid, the Principal assured Senator Binos and the NDIC that the facility would be utilized for the purpose intended.

In his vote of thanks, Chairman of Kpasham Community Elders, Baba David thanked Senator Binos Yaroe for sponsoring the project and the NDIC for executing it, where he assured them of proper utilisation of the facilities for the benefit of their children.

In an interaction with pressmen, Senior Legislative Aide (SLA) to Senator Binos and member of the community, Hon. Francis Ngalayo Ndatuwong, said that the reconstruction of the classrooms, the principal’s office as well as the furnishing was just one of the numerous projects being provided to the community by Senator Binos Yaroe.

According to him, the Senator renovated the community clinic, provided drugs and other medical equipment as well TV and Startimes for both the medical personnel and patients. He also drilled no fewer than four (4) industrial boreholes for the Kpasham people.

He used the medium to thank Senator Binos Yaroe for sponsoring yet another project for the benefit of their children and development of the community, adding that the people of Kpasham community are so dare to the heart of the Senator.

Highlights of the ceremony were the feather-honour on Senator Binos Dauda Yaroe by Kpasham community, traditional dances as well as commissioning of classroom block, the principal’s office, and the provision of chairs, desks, whiteboards and other learning materials.