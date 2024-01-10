Lawmaker reiterates commitment to partner with Enugu fire service

By Chinelo Ude

Senator Osita Ngwu, representing the Enugu West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, has reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring safety by offering substantial support to the Enugu State Fire and Rescue Service.

Ngwu made this disclosure on Tuesday when the leadership of the Enugu State Fire and Rescue Service, led by its Director, Engr. Okwudiri Ohaa, paid him a courtesy visit at his residence in Enugu.

He acknowledged the effectiveness of the Service, attributing its success to the support from the state government, which has facilitated their notable activities and humanitarian rescues.

Ngwu expressed his intention to support the establishment by providing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), training, and firefighting equipment to fire service stations across his constituency.

“I am very honored to meet with you because your significant impact is well-recognized by everyone,” Ngwu said.

“Enugu State Fire and Rescue Service has been remarkably active in performing its duties, which is evident to all.

“I also want to commend our Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, for his unwavering commitment to the establishment and his attention to safety issues in the state.

“As a key player in the oil and gas upstream sector, I clearly understand the necessity of a well-equipped and dedicated fire service system. Therefore, I will support the establishment across my constituency to the best of my ability,” he added.

Earlier, Ohaa commended Sen. Ngwu for his effective representation of his constituency and Enugu State in the Senate.

He explained that the purpose of their visit was to form a partnership with him and to encourage other National Assembly members to support the state fire service, emphasizing that funding should not solely rely on the state government.

The director also mentioned that their visit aligns with the establishment’s yearly activities, which include reaching out to elected political leaders to seek partnerships and support.

“Distinguished Senator, we represent the leadership of the Enugu State Fire and Rescue Service. We are here to request your partnership in initiatives that will improve our emergency response capabilities.

“This could include comprehensive reforms, strengthening Enugu Fire and Rescue Service infrastructure, training programs for firefighters, and provision of PPE, among other needs.

“We also appeal to you to advocate for a bill recognizing State Fire Services in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We believe that partnership with our National Assembly members will significantly enhance our service delivery and capacity,” Ohaa stated.