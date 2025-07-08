Lawmaker lauds NSC chairman for dedication to sports development

…felicitates him on 55th birthday anniversary

By Msugh Ityokura

The chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Sports, Honourable Kabiru Amadu has lauder the Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Malam Shehu Dikko as a full fledged administrator who is dedicated to sports development in the country.

He also felicitated Dikko on his 55 birthday anniversary

In a statement in Abuja Monday, Hon. Amadu who represents the Gusau/Tsafe Federal Constituency praised Dikko’s leadership and dedication to the advancement of Nigerian sports, describing him as a “transparent and bold reformer.”

“On behalf of the House Committee on Sports, I congratulate Malam Shehu Dikko on the occasion of his 55th birthday,” Amadu said. “He has devoted much of his life to repositioning the sports sector and has made significant contributions to its development,” he added.

Amadu highlighted Dikko’s efforts to confront longstanding structural challenges in the sector, noting his “honest and transparent leadership” and “sustained commitment to overcoming obstacles to growth.”

While Dikko opted for a modest, low-key celebration, the House Committee chair expressed personal and institutional appreciation for his work, wishing him continued good health and success.

“ I pray that you remain healthy and happy, and continue to work for the betterment of Nigerian sports,” Amadu added. “There is no doubt that the country will, in the coming years, begin to reap the benefits of your visionary leadership at the NSC.”