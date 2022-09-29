Lawan: For equity sake lets the North forget about Presidency for the Southerners in ’23-APC stakeholder says

By Tom Garba

A critical stakeholder of the All Progressives Congress, APC, from Adamawa state, Alhaji Ahmed Lawan has backed the calls by many Nigerians that there must be a power rotation from the Northern to Southern zone of the country no matter the political intrigues, dynamism, and interest of political game changers of Nigeria.

The Adamawa former Organizing Secretary of the APC said Northerns have been seen as Oliver twist,they are more of power gluttons and desperadoes if they insisted to maintain the Presidency at the expiration of Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure or beyond 2023.

He called on Northern elites not to discard the principles of social justice that emphasized on fair play, equity, and inclusion of all people.

Lawan said equitable distribution of power, wealth, and resource will ensure peaceful coexistence among the people who diverse of religion, tribes and political ideology in parts of the country.

He said the North has no reason of wanting to be in power come 2023 if they truly want a united and peaceful Nigeria.

“The North has consecutive ruled for eight years of uninterrupted power, it’s therefore wise for the sake of unity to allow the Southern part of the country to decide who will be our next President.

” In this wise, Atiku Abubakar, PDP Presidential candidate, Engr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, NNPP Presidential candidate are the vibrant Northern candidates of their respective parties that need to sheath their swords in the interest of peace and unity of our great nation.” Lawan

Ahmed said is perturbed about the vested Oliver Twist interest of “I want more ” of the Northern extraction against the southern part of the nation.

“Because of the Northerner’s love of power, our Brothers and sisters from the South don’t have much trust for any leader from the North. They see us as selfish Nigerians that don’t want the power to leave part of the country.

” The best way to prove that Nigeria belongs to every Nigerian is the shifting or power rotation, especially in the coming 2023 election. Let all Northerners looking for the seat of power to be president should leave that to the southerners.” Ahmed said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...