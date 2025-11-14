Lawan dismisses claims Tinubu is inaccessible, says President open to Nigerians

Ahmed Lawan, former senate president, has rejected suggestions that President Bola Tinubu is difficult to reach, insisting that the president remains open and accessible to Nigerians.

Lawan spoke to State House correspondents in Abuja on Thursday after a private meeting with the president. He urged politicians and critics to approach Tinubu directly rather than complain from a distance.

“Of course, the president was very receptive. I feel very honoured. The president welcomed me, and I must say I was really touched,” he said.

“That’s because I’m the only person the president saw today, and probably the only person he will see today. That shows how welcome I was to see the president, and I feel so great that I’ve been able to come and see him.

“That is to say that Nigerians are free to see the president. If you want to see Mr President, if you have something to tell him, he is very, very accessible.

“If someone feels otherwise, it’s not me, and I don’t think it’s fair to just stay somewhere and criticise when you have access. I don’t think it’s fair to just stay somewhere and criticise when access to the president is available.”

Lawan also stressed the need for greater accountability in the execution of capital projects, respect for the armed forces, and improved coordination between the executive and legislature as work intensifies on the 2026 budget.

He said lawmakers are committed to ensuring full implementation of constituency projects and national programmes across the country.

“Members of the national assembly are still working hard to ensure that the necessary steps and procedures are taken for constituency projects to be implemented,” he said.

“We are purely nationalistic and patriotic. We want every part of the country to benefit, whether the projects come from constituency allocations or the regular budgetary provisions.”

On the delayed submission of the 2026 budget, Lawan emphasised the need for urgency and collaboration.

“Time is of the essence when it comes to the budget for the country,” he said. “Both the executive and the legislature are working very closely to ensure that the 2026 budget estimates are presented to the national assembly as quickly as possible.”

He added that lawmakers would prioritise swift consideration of the budget once it is submitted.

“We will not waste any time. We will ensure proper scrutiny and pass the budget as fast as possible,” he said.

Lawan, who chairs the senate committee on defence, also reaffirmed his respect for the military and called for prudent use of defence funds.

“I know how committed our armed forces are. They deserve our respect and support at all times,” he said. “This administration is giving a lot of funds to the armed forces and other security agencies. The next step is to ensure we get value for every kobo invested.”