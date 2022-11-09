Lawan discloses reason APC will win 2023 election

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will win the 2023 presidential election.

Lawan stated this during a special dinner organised for patrons and advisors of the APC at the Campaign Headquarters in Abuja.

The Campaign Patrons and Advisers are made up of former governors, National Assembly members, ministers, accomplished politicians, and former senior appointees of the Federal Government, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

Lawan explained that the reason for his confidence is because of the political achievement of the party’s flag bearer Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate Kashim Shettima

He said, “The APC is on its way to winning the elections with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima who are great Nigerians that have achieved a lot in their various political journeys.”

Addressing the participants, Tinubu described the campaign patrons as politicians of repute who have worked hard for the party and sacrificed so much for the growth of democracy in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Dr. Makut Macham, Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Director General of APC Presidential Campaign Council, Gov Simon Lalong.

Tinubu noted that they are fully behind him and his vision to give Nigeria a ‘Renewed Hope’ to make it better.

The former governor reassured them that when elected, he will do his best to tap the experience, knowledge and skills of technocrats from various parts of the country to address the challenges of the nation.

