Lawal receives management of Zamfara varsity , pledges continued support

Dauda Lawal, the Governor of Zamfara State, has pledged continued support for the newly established Federal University of Medical Sciences and Health Technology (FUMSHT), Tsafe, as he warmly received them in his office.

The Governor gave the assurance on Monday when the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ibrahim Yakasai, and the entire management team of the university paid a courtesy visit to him at the Government House in Gusau.

This was contained in a statement issued by Suleiman Bala Idris, the Spokesperson to Governor Dauda Lawal, to journalists in Gusau, the state capital.

Receiving the management team, Governor Lawal stated that his administration had declared a state of emergency in education and health to demonstrate its commitment to revitalising these two sectors.

He said, “I want to formally welcome you to the Zamfara State Government House for the first time after the official declaration of FUMSHT Tsafe as a recognised institution in the country to discuss matters of the newly established university.

“As you are aware, this new university combines the two; despite being a school, it focuses on medical sciences. Of course, health is an important sector that we value and are eager to revive, which automatically makes you important partners in the rescue agenda of this administration.

“The good thing is that we have approximately four hectares of land, which is enough for any project we want to undertake to improve the university. My administration has invested over ₦8 billion in the school.

“As a responsible administration, we will do everything possible to ensure you have what you need for a smooth start. I believe in constituting a united team to enable a seamless transition, especially since some students are already there. We need to consider this carefully and execute the process correctly.

“Be assured that my government is committed to supporting the university fully. We will continue to seek additional funds, and everyone is united in this effort, standing by you.”

Earlier, Professor Ibrahim Yakasai, Vice-Chancellor of FUMSHT Tsafe, commended Governor Lawal for his efforts to revive the education and health sectors in Zamfara State.

He said, “I want to commend you for declaring a state of emergency in education, being the backbone of every development. I have gone around the hospitals in Zamfara and seen what you have achieved; you have the capacity, the will, and the passion to make this university a success.

“I was in America the last time, and they did mention your name. I know you have gone a long way in trying to make Zamfara better. This university stands alone as the first and only university offering health sciences and medical technology. Our biggest issue in Nigeria is the lack of access to sophisticated medical equipment, but now the university is here to fill that gap.

“The university needs your support. Most importantly, we want to take off. I have visited the school and seen the renovation work that has been done. We currently don’t have any challenges. I firmly believe that you will provide us with 100% support. This is your university, and together we will take it to greater heights.”