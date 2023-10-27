Latest FIFA ranking Super Eagles fail to progress

The Super Eagles of Nigeria failed to make progress on the latest FIFA ranking even though they had a fair outing in the last international break.

During the October international break, the Super Eagles only managed to gain 1.62 points which earned them a total of 1490.48 points.

These points were not enough to move them from the 40th spot in the October FIFA ranking, the same spot they were in September.

Recall that in October, the Super Eagles drew 2-2 with Saudi Arabia in the first of the two friendlies before defeating Mozambique 3-2. Still, the outcome had little bearing on where they ranked on the table.

Jose Peseiro’s squad experienced a heartbreaking fall in their ranking in April, falling to 40th in the world after finishing 35th in December.

It was suggested that the primary reason for this decline was their failure to participate in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Following two months of holding the 39th spot, Nigeria fell to 40th in September.

While in Africa, the Nigerian team who have won the African Cup of Nations thrice, are ranked 6th best team on the continent.

Meanwhile, Morocco remains the top-ranked country in Africa and ranks 13th in the world. Senegal holds second place in Africa and remains the twentieth ranked in the world.

Other teams in the top five in Africa are Tunisia (32nd), Egypt (35th) and Algeria (33rd).

Argentina, the reigning World Cup winners, continue to be ranked as the top country in the world, ahead of France, Brazil, England, and Belgium.

