Late Osinachi’s husband, Nwachukwu to die by hanging , Court orders

By Andrew Orolua

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), High Court sitting at Wuse District Zone 2, Abuja, on Monday convicted Peter Nwachukwu and sentenced him to death by hanging.for killing his wife Osinachi the late gospel singer.

Justice Njideka Nwosu-Iheme , FCT High Court who passed the sentence said the prosecution had established case of culpable homicide punishable with death against Peter Nwachukwu in a case that began in 2022 .

Nwachukwu was arraigned on June 3, 2022, by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (OAGF) on behalf of the Federal Government following police report.

He faced a 23-count charge, of culpable homicide punishable by death, offences of criminal intimidation, cruelty to children, spousal battery, and other related offences.

During the trial proceedings, the prosecution presented 17 witnesses, including two of the couple’s children who testified as the fourth and fifth prosecution witnesses.

The prosecution also tendered 25 documentary exhibits and all were admitted and according marked by the court.

In his defence Nwachukwu, testified in person and denied the charges. He additional called four witnesses and tendered four exhibits.

Delivering the judgement, Justice Nwosu -Iheme said she found that the prosecution had successfully established its case beyond any reasonable doubt . Consequently she pronounced Nwachukwu guilty as charged and convicted him accordingly.

But before she passed the sentencing, the defendant’s counsel, Reginald Nwali, pleaded for leniency. However, prosecuting counsel, Mrs. Aderonke Imala, urged the court to uphold the law as prescribed.

Justice Nwosu-Iheme thereafter handed Nwachukwu a death sentence by hanging on Count 1. The court also imposed two years imprisonment each on Counts 2, 3, 8, 9, 12, 13, and 18; six months imprisonment on Count 10; and three years on Count 11. Additionally, the defendant was fined N500,000 and N200,000 on Counts 6 and 7 respectively.