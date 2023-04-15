Late Brig Gen Texas Chukwu laid to rest in Abuja

The remains of late Brigadier General Jude Texas Ezeh Chukwu retired, former Director Army Public Relations (DAPR) has been laid to rest at Guards Brigade Cemetery Lungi, Abuja. The retired late senior officer passed away on Thursday 5, January 2023 at his residence in Abuja.

The body of Brigadier General Texas Chukwu arrived at St Joseph Catholic Church, Mambila Barracks, where a funeral service was held in his honour before it was conveyed to the Guards Brigade Cemetery at Lungi for final interment.

During a funeral oration read by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, who was represented by Brigadier General Agada Ameh, Brigadier General Texas was described as a brilliant, diligent resourceful, and meticulous senior officer, who had an unblemished record throughout his career in the Army. He eulogized the late senior officer for his forthrightness, remarkable and overwhelming moral standard which helped to inspire young officers. He prayed that God Almighty grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest.

Brigadier General Texas Jude Chukwu rose through the ranks and became the Director Army Public Relations from 26 February – 3 December 2018. He was later appointed a Resource Fellow at the Army Resource Center, Abuja. Before then, he was one time Commandant of the Nigerian Army School of Public Relations and Information (NASPRI), Lagos among several other appointments.

Late Brigadier General Texas was born on 24 December 1966 in Makurdi. He hails from Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State. He attended Saint Vincent Secondary School Agbogugu, where he obtained his General Certificate of Education at the Ordinary Level. Thereafter, he gained admission into Plateau State School of Accounting and Management Studies where he obtained his Ordinary National Diploma in Advertising and Public Relations as well as a National Diploma in Mass Communication respectively. He was granted commission into the Nigerian Army as a member of Direct Regular Commission Course 4 on 2 July 1993.

The late senior officer attended several courses including Basic Range Management Course, Mortar Platoon Commander’s Course, Young Officers Course Infantry, Airborne Basic Course, Advance Range Management Course, Junior and Senior Staff Course in Jaji as well as Senior Executive Course at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies in Kuru, Jos.

In recognition of his meritorious and unblemished services to the nation, late Brigadier General Texas Chukwu was honoured with several awards and medals, including the Forces Service Star, Meritorious Service Star, Distinguished Service Star, Member of the National Institute, United Nations Mission in Sierra Leone Medal and Corps Medal of Honour.

In attendance during the burial ceremony was the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya represented by Brigadier General Agada Ameh, the Director of Army Public Relations Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, retired and serving senior officers from Army, Naval and Defence Headquarters. Also present to mourn the deceased senior officer were the spouse, daughter, and immediate family members, friends, and a host of other sympathizers.