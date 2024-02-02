LASWA to reopen Ikorodu Ferry Terminal to enhance connectivity, commuting experience

By Temitope Adebayo

The Lagos State Waterways Authority LASWA is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated reopening of the Ikorodu Ferry Terminal, marking a significant milestone in our commitment to enhancing transportation services and fostering seamless connectivity for the residents of Ikorodu and its environs following a temporary closure due to safety concerns.

In a press statement signed by the General Manager of Lagos State Waterways Authority, Mr. Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, on Monday, 29th January 2024, he stated that rigorous safety assessments and necessary enhancements have been implemented to ensure the well-being of ferry passengers and Boat Operators.

“The Ikorodu Ferry Terminal is ready to once again serve as a vital hub for water transportation, providing a convenient and efficient alternative for daily commuters. The terminal access and Infrastructure are safe for commercial ferry operations.”

Passengers can expect a renewed commitment to safety on the Lagos Inland Waterways, and we appreciate their cooperation during this period.

The reopening signifies LASWA’s dedication to providing a secure and efficient travel experience for all. Passengers can look forward to a renewed and improved commuting experience with our commitment to efficiency, safety, and customer satisfaction.