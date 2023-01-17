LASU VC tasks staff to sustain global ranking

By Doosuur Iwambe

The Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, has called on academic staff to ensure that the institution maintains its global ranking by publishing its research online in reputable journals and websites.

She also urged the academics to enhance their visibility by hoisting their works on the university’s website to strengthen its profile as a research-focused institution.

Olatunji-Bello, who said this recently at a new year inter-faith prayer programme, told them to eschew unwholesome practices and lukewarm attitudes that may affect the quality of service delivery and to be eager to provide relevant data to department or division when requested for ranking purposes.

She highlighted some of her administration’s achievements, including staff welfare.

“Our scorecard bears us out on our commitment to the welfare of our staff. For instance, apart from a large number of staff who have been promoted, this administration has sent the highest number of staff to trainings in a single year than at any other time in the past.,” stated the LASU VC.

Olatunji-Bello added, “In addition, we have fulfilled our promises on payment of the outstanding earned academic allowance, consistently remitted cooperative deductions and unfailingly paid salaries on or before the 23rd of every month.

