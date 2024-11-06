LASTMA officer set ablaze while discharging official duties

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) says its officer was on Tuesday brutally attacked by a commercial bus driver and his conductor while discharging official duties.

Mr Taofiq Adebayo, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASTMA, confirmed this in a statement in Lagos.

“LASTMA has been made aware of a distressing video showing the driver of a Volkswagen T4 commercial bus, licence plate LSD 355 CK, setting both his vehicle and LASTMA officer ablaze in a brazen attempt to evade arrest.

“This shocking event transpired today (Tuesday), Nov. 5, when the driver resisted arrest with extreme aggression by LASTMA officials.

“The vehicle had been intercepted for violating traffic regulations in the Cele inward Mile 2 area,” he said.

Adebayo noted that the driver and his conductor in the course of arrest, erupted into a frenzy, resorting to pouring petrol on the LASTMA officer and engaging in hostile confrontations and physical attacks against officers present.

READ ALSO: Utuama’s intellectual input to governance…

“The injured LASTMA officer, who sustained severe burns, was immediately transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment.

He reiterated LASTMA’s unwavering commitment to preserving order and ensuring the safety of Lagos roads, as stipulated in the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018.

Adebayo, however, urged commercial and other drivers to comply fully with traffic regulations and respect the authority of LASTMA personnel.

“LASTMA will not condone any form of violence or intimidation and will take firm and decisive action against those responsible,” he said.