LASTMA impounds 30 vehicles over illegal parking, other traffic offences

By Temitope Adebayo

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), in continuation of its enforcement operations to unlock traffic across the State, has impounded 30 vehicles over illegal parking and unpainted vehicles around Apongbon, Glover Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASTMA, Mr Taofiq Adebayo, said this in a statement in Lagos recently.

Adebayo confirmed that the operations were carried out in compliance with the directive of Mr Sola Giwa, Special Adviser to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Transportation.

He confirmed further that the exercise was carried out after several warnings to both private and commercial bus drivers to stop indiscriminate parking by road sides, kerbs, walkways including road setbacks across the state.

“It was nauseating seeing these private and commercial bus drivers constituting public nuisance by parking at free will, thereby causing avoidable gridlock and inconveniencing to other motorists and road users.”

“We will continue to ensure free flow of traffic by scaling up our enforcement and clampdown on these stubborn private and commercial bus drivers,” Adebayo said.

He maintained that owners as well as drivers of the impounded vehicles would be charged to the Lagos State Mobile Court for contravening the provisions of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.