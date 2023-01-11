LASG reviews memoranda on urban development policy

By Joy Obakeye

Towards the formulation of the State Urban Development Policy, Lagos State Government LASG has undertaken the review of memorandums from stakeholders.

This was disclosed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Engr. Oluwole Sotire at the opening of the memoranda review meeting at the Women Development Centre, Agege, Lagos.

According to him the State Government, through the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, had called for memorandums from interested stakeholders to aid in bequeathing an enduring Lagos State Urban Development Policy through a participatory and transparent process.

He stated that the review of memorandums was a necessary follow-up to the submission of the same by interested parties, following the ministry’s call for inputs from the members of the public.

Satire, who narrated the response to the call for memorandums as overwhelming, disclosed that submissions were made by different quarters, including MDAs of government, professional associations and regulatory bodies, academic institutions, private professionals and individual members of the public.

The Permanent Secretary noted that for positive results, participants at the review meeting had been carefully and deliberately selected among tested professionals in both public and private sectors with an astute town planner, Lookman Oshodi, moderating the process.

He enjoined participants to be painstaking in assessing all suggestions in the memorandums against the purpose and focus of the proposed policy, adding that the review meeting would soon be followed by a larger city forum to enable more inputs.

The Permanent Secretary, who said that the watchword for the year was Sustainable Environment, urged Lagosians to expect an all-inclusive and development-oriented Lagos State Urban Development Policy, indifferent to the “Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy” agenda of Government.

