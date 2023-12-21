LASG orders tankers, trailers at Cele bus stop to vacate Tincan port axis

By Temitope Adebayo

In a decisive move to address the ongoing congestion and alleviate the challenges faced by commuters along the Cele bus stop inward Tincan Port axis, the Lagos State Government has issued a directive instructing all tankers and trailers to stop the indiscriminate parking along the corridor forthwith.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation Hon. Sola Giwa said the directive underscores the commitment of the State Government to ensuring the smooth flow of traffic and minimizing disruptions caused by the persistent presence of these heavy-duty vehicles in the specified location, saying the order aims to enhance the overall mobility experience for residents and commuters in the affected area.

READ ALSO: Alia: Fixing the broken Benue

Prioritizing the safety and well-being of the public, the government emphasizes the importance of a clear and unobstructed road network, urging tanker and trailer drivers to comply with this directive or be sanctioned in line with the State Transport Reform Law.