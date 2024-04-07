LASG, NCF call for protection of forest for wellbeing of humans

BY ORJI ONYEKWERE

Nigerians especially Lagosians have been encouraged to cultivate the habit of tree planting planting to avoid deforestation, in addition there are areas that need to be protected especially the wetlands because they help to store excess water.

This was the submission of Dr Tajudeen Afolabi, Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Political, Legislative and Civil Engagement. He however gave a thumbs down to the forest department under the Ministry of Agriculture, which he said is not doing enough to secure and maintain Lagos forest. Unfortunately, the department has only three forest guards.

Dr Afolabi made this submission at 2024 International Day of Forestry with the theme, “Forest and innovation:new solutions for a better world which was held at the conference centre of the Lekki Conservation Centre, Lagos.

In her speech, the State Commissioner for Agriculture – Ms Abisola Olusanya noted that every 21 March should be taken as an opportunity to raise public awareness about taking responsibility of our environment and our future. Lagos state; she said, recognises the significance of our forest and the urgent need to adopt innovative solutions to address the myriad of challenges facing them.

According to her, “In Lagos State, we recogniSe the significance of our forests and the urgent need to adopt innovative solutions to address the myriad challenges facing them. Rapid urbanization, deforestation, illegal logging, and climate change are threatening the very existence of our forests, putting our ecosystems and communities at risk.

As the Commissioner in charge of forestry activities in Lagos State, I am delighted to address you on this significant occasion. Forests play a crucial role in our ecosystem, providing a wide array of environmental, social, and economic benefits that are essential for our well-being and prosperity.

Lagos State is committed to promoting sustainable forest management practices, conserving biodiversity, and enhancing the resilience of our ecosystems. Our forests are not only essential for maintaining ecological balance but also for supporting agricultural productivity, ensuring water availability, and mitigating climate change”,

The Commissioner also promised to work with other stakeholders to promote ustainable forest management practices and drive innovation in the conservation and restoration of our forests. Government, she added, will strive to strike a balance between economic development and environmental protection, ensuring that future generations can inherit a world rich in biodiversity and natural resources.

While welcoming guests at the occasion, the Dr Joseph Onoja, the DG of Nigerian Conservation Foundation, said NCF is always excited about this kind of opportunity which allows it to showcase and advocate for answers to promote whatever they are doing especially in terms of our forest and the eco system .

The NCF boss explained that when we talk about environmental protection, we are talking about human protection as the environment will always protect itself and when it does, it’s to our own detriment and we may not be able to stand it. That’s why we need to do it with the environment instead of allowing the environment to do for itself.

His words, “sometimes we do it because we want to achieve gains. As we are here, the tree is oxygen for us and we are paying nothing and the only thing for us to do is to conserve our environment. One of the misconceptions is eithier or, conservation or development or forest or agriculture, no, they can go together. Imagine we have a factory producing oxygen, with so much noise, you will not be able to hear.

If you don’t have a forest that can support biodiversity like the bird polunate or disperse the seed for the agricultural produce, we will not have agricultural products. That’s why we as a people need to see what we can do for our forest to continue to stand for our wellbeing.

The highlight of the event was the tree-planting exercise by officials of the Ministry of Agriculture led by the Commissioner – Ms Abisola Olusanya.

Some of the guests at the event include: Special Adviser to the Governor on Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement – Dr. Afolabi Tajudeen, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture – Mr. Emmanuel Fatai Audu and other officials of the Ministry of Agriculture and the Nigerian Conservation Foundation.