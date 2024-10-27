LASG kicks off E-call up system implementation, enforcement in Lekki Free Zone

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

The Lagos State Government has kicked off the implementation and enforcement of the newly deployed e-call-up system in Lekki Free Trade Zone to effectively manage the influx of trucks within the axis.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa stressed that the initiative is crucial in preventing chaotic traffic conditions and indiscriminate parking, thereby preserving the real estate value and ensuring smooth operations along the Ibeju-Lekki axis.

Hon. Giwa also disclosed that the Lagos State Government will oversee traffic management and enforcement of the new system, adding that the e-call-up platform will regulate the entry and exit of both wet and dry cargo trucks into the free trade zone which in turn will enhance operational efficiency and congestion reduction.

He futher revealed that over the past few days, representatives from the Ministry of Transportation had actively engaged key stakeholders including: Pinnacle, Dangote, Lagos Free Zone, Lekki Free Zone, Lekki Port, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), and the Ibeju-Lekki Local Council Development Area (LCDA) to discuss the deployment of the technology and ensure that all parties align with its effective use.

“My office is committed to proactively addressing the imminent challenges associated with increased truck activities in the Lekki Free Trade Zone,” the Transportation Special Adviser reiterated.

This initiative is a significant step toward sustainable development in the region, ensuring that the Ibeju-Lekki axis remains conducive for commerce and real estate investment.