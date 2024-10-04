LASG impounds 241 unlicensed vehicles

..Warns against use of unregistered vehicles

By Temitope Adebayo

The Lagos State Government has impounded 241 vehicles during a recent enforcement exercise conducted by the Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) recently.

The vehicles were found to be unlicensed and in violation of the state’s transportation regulations, in accordance with Sections 15 and 16 of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law (TSRL) 2018, t

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, cautioned motorists to avoid driving unregistered vehicles, emphasizing that such practices undermine law enforcement efforts, particularly in identifying and tracking stolen vehicles or those involved in criminal activities.

Quoting Section 16 of the TSRL 2018, Mr. Osiyemi reiterated that driving a vehicle without proper registration or affixed identification marks constitutes a legal offence. He further revealed that a fake dealer number plate was discovered on one of the impounded vehicles, noting that investigations are ongoing to apprehend and prosecute those responsible for issuing the fraudulent plate.

READ ALSO: Niger Govt promised timely completion of ongoing…

The Commissioner urged all motorists to adhere to the state’s traffic regulations, stating that compliance would enable the government to fulfill its mission of ensuring a safe and secure environment for all road users.