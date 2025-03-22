LASBCA seals property in late-night raid, faces power abuse allegations

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

In a shocking and disturbing turn of events, the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has been accused of storming a property at No. 3, Imam Augustus Close, Victoria Island, Lagos, with a massive show of force, sealing up the property in the process.

This alleged raid, which occurred on March 18, 2025, at approximately 8 pm, has raised serious questions about the agency’s actions and motivations.

According to the property owner, the LASBCA arrived at the scene with about 10-12 vehicles, including two Hilux cars and up to 10 Prado jeeps, accompanied by armed policemen. This excessive display of force is alarming, especially considering that the property in question is reportedly the subject of an ongoing court case.

The alleged reason for the LASBCA’s raid is shrouded in controversy, with claims that the agency was allegedly acting in collaboration with an individual who has been declared “unknown” to the property matter by a court.

It was alleged that this individual had previously attempted to use the Lagos State House of Assembly to forcefully take control of the property but was unsuccessful.

This incident raises serious concerns about the LASBCA’s disregard for the law and its willingness to use intimidation and force to achieve its objectives.

To this end, the agency’s actions have been called into question, and it is imperative that a thorough investigation be conducted to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Despite efforts to get a reaction from the LASBCA, the agency’s General Manager, Arc. Gbolahan Owodunni Oki, and the Director Public Affairs Unit of the agency, Mr Adu Ademuyiwa, have ignored enquiries posted to confirm the development. Their silence is deafening, and it raises further questions about the agency’s transparency and accountability.

As the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA is expected to uphold the law and protect the rights of property owners, not engage in strong-arm tactics and collaborations with individuals who have been declared unknown to a property matter.

Observers believe people of Lagos deserve better, and it is time for the LASBCA to be held accountable for its actions.