Laolu NYC Collaborates with Music Producer Mr Eff

Prolific Music Producer, Olorunfemi OLUJIDE, popularly known as Mr Eff, has been spotted working with Laolu Sebanjo.

In April of the year 2021, he connected with the World Class renowned Laolu Sebanjo who is famous for drawing the Sacred Art Of the Ori on Beyoncé and Serena Williams as seen in the video of the song ‘Lemonade’.

This was such a success that Laolu’s paintings got the whole world’s Attention and since then, he’s worked with countless brands and celebrities.

The list includes The Mayor of New York, Gucci and Dapper Dan, McLaren, Belvedere, Burna Boy, New York Fashion week, and even has his Art displayed at Sotheby’s.

Laolu reaching out to Mr Eff as Head Music producer was such a major highlight in Olorunfemi’s career as the duo has since embarked on a series of projects.

The multi talented Laolu Sebanjo, who is also a Musician, brought Mr Eff on board as for a Music and Art project said to be released soon.

READ ALSO: Amaechi Muonagor: We’ve done our best; we need help from Nigerians – Tony Oneweek

In the summer of 2023, Laolu graced the New York Fashion Week while partnering with Actively Black. During preparation for the exhibition, Mr Eff was actively involved in curating Music for Laolu’s exhibition.

Mr Eff’s ability to interpret African rythms with Urban/contemporary finishes, has shown that he has a Midas touch when it comes to Music.

In Laolu Senanjo’s words, ‘Mr Eff is a genius that makes greatness look easy!’