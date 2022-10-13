Landlady Enterprise is solving Nigeria housing problem

Nigeria has some of the continent’s most busy cities, so it’s not surprising that housing is in such great demand.

LandLady Enterprise is a real estate marketing firm. They discover budget-friendly and well-titled properties and also feeds prospective and existing clients with the information about them.

Sorinola Omolara who is the CEO and founder of Landlady Enterprises Limited is one real estate and property expert excelling against all odds in Nigeria’s real estate and property market.

She believes that one can make big returns on investment by purchasing real estate in Nigeria with the appropriate approach, method, and knowledge and the brand is here to provide that.

In addition, one of their core values is RELATIONSHIP MAINTENANCE. “I am calm, I treat my clients like family, and I’ve got vast knowledge about real estate.”- She said.

They provide excellent real estate products while still being dedicated to giving out outstanding customer experiences.

Landlady Enterprises Limited also renders advisory services after doing comparative analysis on key estates in Lagos, Nigeria.

They are capable of advising you on making profitable investments. They have their offices around Lagos and Ogun state, Nigeria.

Their properties are also free from government acquisition and Omo Onile encumbrances.

Their industry acumen and experience ensures that favorable financial and legal terms are obtained for prospective and existing clients.

Their aim is to make Land/home ownership effortless for people.

They also undertake some aspects of property brokerage like purchases and leasing of commercial and residential properties across Nigeria Teni Exposes Landlady Enterprise Popular Nigerian musician, Teni Apata has exposed Landlady Enterprise in her recent video ‘Landlady’.

The video, which showed where Teni purchased an apartment from the brand, adding that Sorinola Omolara, the Founder/CEO of Landlady Enterprise Limited is a trusted hand when it comes to property.

Meanwhile, Sorinola is motivated by her passion to see people buy genuine and titled lands, and guiding people in making profitable investment decisions.

She is a business mogul and realtor that has made over a thousand people land/property owners.

In 2022, she received an award at the Young Entrepreneurs International Summit as one of the 40 Under 40 CEO in Nigeria, for her brand.

She is currently working towards developing more estates being among the top 3 trusted real estate firms in Africa.

Sorinola is a mother of three. She is inspired by the likes of Ibukun Awosika and David Oyedepo— as she is a devout Christian.

Landlady Enterprises Limited also renders advisory services after doing comparative analysis on key estates in Lagos, Nigeria.

They are capable of advising you on making profitable investments. They have their offices around Lagos and Ogun state, Nigeria.

Their properties are also free from government acquisition and Omo Onile encumbrances. Their industry acumen and experience ensures that favorable financial and legal terms are obtained for prospective/existing clients.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...