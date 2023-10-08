Lalong exhorts NSITF staff at SERVICOM Week

…to collaborate with ILO

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, has charged the staff of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund(NSITF) to continue to put in their best to actualize the Employee Compensation Scheme.

Lalong who made the remark while flagging off this year’s Customer Service Week at the Fund’s Headquarters in Abuja, assured the management and staff of the support and cooperation of the Ministry towards ensuring that the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President and his vision for Nigerian workers is actualized in the agency.

He exhorted them to work hard and shun all distractions that can pull the organization down.

The minister further urged the agency to exploit the opportunity offered by the Customer Service Week to review its services to the Nigerian workers with a view to serving them better.

He also assured that under him, the agency would be “unbundled” for efficiency and make its operations fair to all staff members.

He promised that no staff would be witch hunted in the exercise.

Later, while leading the NSITF focal officers on a roadshow to mark the event, the Executive Director, Administration of the Fund, Prof. Gabriel Okenwa, thanked the minister for being responsive to the needs of the staff and added it was the first time in the history of the agency that its supervising Minister would flag off its Customer Service Week.

He assured the Minister that the Fund had already keyed into the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government, ranging from transparency, efficient deployment of resources to streamlining the operations of the Fund in line with global best practices.

“Our new mantra is that this fund, “the NSITF Can.” If there are missteps in the past, present management and staff are already forging ahead, ever determined to ensure that we deliver fully on our onerous obligation to the world of work.

“ The services we offer are ones that are dear to the heart of every Nigerian worker – safety at workplaces and prevention of accidents, paying of compensation for injury in the course of work, rehabilitation and assisting injured enrollees be on their feet again while helping bereaved families live beyond pains in case of death of dear ones in the course of work.

“We can’t thank the Honourable Minister, indeed the Federal Government enough for insisting that the huge benefits of the Employee Compensation scheme should be availed to every worker in the public sector through a compulsory contribution of 1% of their emoluments by the MDAs. It is important to also state clearly that this 1% deduction is not to be made from the salaries of workers.”

Also in her remark, the Deputy General Manager and Head of the Fund’s SERVICOM Department, Gertrude Biosah said the annual event is an opportunity to recognize and appreciate dedicated frontline representatives and foster a sense of teamwork amongst our Staff.

“Customer Service Week is an internationally recognized celebration that emphasizes the importance of exceptional customer service.

“By participating in this event, we can enhance productivity, build resilience, and boost employee morale. The event is an international celebration that affords an organization the opportunity to appreciate both the internal and external customers.

The roadshow was taken to various parts of Abuja City.

In another development, Minister Simon Lalong, has also assured the International Labour Organisation that Nigeria will continue to work closely with the body to enhance the welfare and well-being of workers, as well as promote the dignity of Labour in line with all Conventions it is signatory to.

Lalong gave the assurance when the Country Director of ILO, Vanessa Phala, paid him a courtesy visit at the Ministry in Abuja.

The Minister appreciated the support and collaboration of the ILO over the years, particularly in the areas of capacity-building and partnerships that have made the work environment for Nigerians productive and engaging.

He said under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the Ministry of Labour and Employment is very much ready to take the relationship with the ILO to a higher level.

Lalong also assured the ILO team that Nigerian would continue to work on the implementation of all the protocols it has ratified as a way of building confidence within the country and on the international level.

Earlier, in her remarks, the ILO Country Director, who also oversees Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia and the ECOWAS, Vanessa Phala said they were at the Ministry to congratulate the Minister and the Minister of State on their appointments and to assure them of the readiness of the Organisation for more collaboration with the Federal Government.

She said the ILO would stay steadfast in ensuring that Nigeria attained the National Employment Policy, effectively deal with the matters of child and forced labour, as well as other issues.

The Country Director also commended Nigeria for being up to date in its reporting system. which is noteworthy.

She urged the Minister to pursue the priorities of job creation, enterprise development, social protection and the establishment of the National Labour Advisory Council, which would enhance dialogue and minimise industrial disputes through proactive measures.

