Laide Bakare Denies Mocking Biola Bayo Over Divorce

Nollywood actress Laide Bakare has firmly denied allegations that she mocked fellow actress Biola Bayo following the latter’s recent announcement of her divorce. The controversy erupted after Laide shared a video on her Instagram page, accompanied by a caption that many online users interpreted as a veiled reference to Biola’s marital troubles.

The post, which featured Laide dancing joyfully with the caption, “Freedom is sweet when you choose peace over drama,” was uploaded just hours after Biola Bayo publicly confirmed the end of her marriage. The timing and tone of the post quickly raised eyebrows, with some followers accusing Laide of throwing shade at her colleague during a vulnerable moment.

However, in a follow-up statement, Laide Bakare took to her Instagram Story to set the record straight. She expressed surprise at the allegations, insisting that her post had no connection to Biola Bayo or any other individual. “I had no idea about Biola’s situation when I made that post. It wasn’t directed at anyone—people just love to twist things,” she wrote.

READ ALSO: College Football Playoff Expands to 12 Teams

The actress further emphasized her respect for Biola Bayo, describing her as a “strong and beautiful woman” and urging fans to stop spreading unnecessary drama. “We are all going through different things in life. I would never mock anyone, especially not a colleague going through a difficult time,” she added.

Biola Bayo, known for her roles in Yoruba-language films, announced her divorce earlier in the week, citing irreconcilable differences and asking for privacy. She received an outpouring of support from fans and industry colleagues, many of whom commended her strength and openness.

Despite Laide Bakare’s clarification, social media remains divided. While some fans have accepted her explanation, others remain skeptical, pointing to a pattern of perceived online jabs between Nollywood actresses in the past. The incident has reignited conversations about celebrity feuds and the fine line between personal expression and public sensitivity.

This latest episode serves as a reminder of the intense scrutiny Nigerian celebrities face in the digital age, where every post can be dissected and interpreted in multiple ways. For now, Laide Bakare maintains that her post was innocent and unrelated, urging fans to focus on spreading positivity instead of fueling unnecessary conflict.