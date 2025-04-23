Lagos’ll address shortfall of 33,000 doctors – Health Commissioner

…says Nigeria has shortfall of 300,000 doctors

By Tunde Opalana

Lagos State government on Wednesday, disclosed it has put measures in place to address the shortfall in the number of doctors available in the State, noting the State has a shortage of 33,000 doctors.

State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, made the disclosure during a press briefing to commemorate the second year of the second term in office of the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at Alausa, Ikeja.

The Commissioner noted that according to the World Health Organisation, WHO, standard, it is expected that doctor to patients ratio is 1:200.

Speaking on the state’s plan to tackle brain drain and drive health reforms, Prof. Abayomi stated that with over 20 million population, Lagos currently has 7,000 doctors, saying, “We have a shortage of 33,000 doctors.”

READ ALSO: Samson Siasia to Lead Jogging, Walk Initiative at SYDA Lounge MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja

He added that Nigeria as a whole, has a shortage of 300,000 doctors, saying not less than 16,000 doctors had left the country in recent years. Despite these challenges, the Commissioner stated that as a sub-national, Lagos is putting healthcare initiatives in place to tackle the gap. With over 18,000 staff across primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare facilities, Abayomi stated, “We are poised to tackle the challenges of healthcare in the State.”

Similarly, the State is taking congnizance of cutting edge technology in its facilities, saying “We are planning strategically to address brain drain and increase brain gain. We have improved flow of funds into the health sector.”

He added, “We have turned the corner, we have been able to see reduction. We have seen Diasporans coming to Lagos, either permanently or coming and going. A lot of them are keying into our healthcare initiative. They have seen Lagos as the next frontier in meeting our target.”

He further added that going by the statistics given by the Federal Government, not less than 16,000 doctors have left the shores of Nigeria in search of the proverbial greener pastures. He stated that the State Government is building climate resilient facilities, by taking into consideration the State’s unique topography. “Many parts of Lagos are densely populated, so the facilities are heavily built with concrete and others are built on sand fill. So when we build, we take all these into consideration.”

Speaking on malaria disease, he advised Lagosians to always go for test whenever they have symptoms of fever, saying it is not every fever that is diagnosed as malaria.

“In the next one or two years, we can say in Lagos that we have eliminated malaria. 99 cases of fever are not malaria, so people should carry out test and get doctor’s prescription before buying drugs.”

He equally announced that three major health infrastructure projects — the 150-bed New Massey Children Hospital on Lagos Island, the General Hospital in Ojo, and the Psychiatric Hospital in Ketu-Ejirin — will be ready for inauguration by April 2026.

Prof. Abayomi noted that the hospitals are at 70 percent completion, adding that the government remains focused on expanding access to quality healthcare across the state.

Abayomi highlighted the development of a Smart Health Information Platform (SHIP), to enable real-time data management and decision-making, as part of Lagos’ strategy to deliver universal health coverage through mandatory insurance policies and digital transformation.

He further announced that the state is set to break ground for the Lagos State Comprehensive Cancer Diagnostic Center, as well as launch Lagos State Medical Industry and Innovation Zone (LASMIZO) through strong public-private partnerships aimed at transforming healthcare delivery.

Addressing growing concerns over unregulated herbal medicine, Prof. Abayomi warned that it is illegal to practice without a license and urged residents to be cautious about the safety and efficacy of products they consume.

“Anything you buy that isn’t regulated could harm you. We have the laws and penalties in place,” he stated.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr. Kemi Ogunyemi, reported that the recent diphtheria outbreak in the state has been effectively curtailed through aggressive immunization.

The government also reaffirmed its commitment to reducing maternal mortality, improving malaria prevention, and raising awareness on tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, and other infectious diseases. Efforts are also ongoing to ensure all medical facilities are climate-resilient and energy-sustainable.

The administration is working on new fit-for-purpose primary healthcare centers and robust general medical facilities that reflect global best practices.