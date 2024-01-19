Lagos Trade Fair CEO Ndanusa, lauds Imo gov Uzodimma, seeks partnership

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Lagos International Trade Fair Management Board, Barr Vera Ndanusa, has lauded the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma on a successful Inauguration ceremony for another four-year term in office.

Ndanusa said the remarkable achievements of the Governor, was in no doubt the reason for his resounding victory at the November 11, 2023 governorship polls.

She said the Lagos State International Trade Fair Management Board looks forward to a robust partnership with the ever performing Governor in order to actualize the President Bola Tinubu’s mandate of the “Renewed Hope Agenda”.

Ndanusa was appointed by the President on October 13, 2023 as the new CEO LITFCMB with a matching mandate to actualize the “Renewed Hope” mantra.

However in a statement signed by the CEO’s Special Assistant, Barr. Fatima Ndanusa, she said: “We Heartily felicitate with the Executive Governor of Imo State, Hope Odidika Uzodimma on his inauguration for a second term in office as the Governor of Imo State.

“This second mandate given to Uzodimma by the people of his State is a validation of the remarkable achievements he has recorded over the last four years propelling the good people of Imo to trust his leadership again.

“We are convinced that the People of Imo will witness a higher level of development and prosperity in the next four years.

“We also expressed confidence that the Governor will use the fresh mandate to consolidate on the prospects in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda to fulfill the task in taking Imo State to enviable heights”, the statement reads.