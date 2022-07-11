Lagos to set up ‘zero tolerance for potholes’ campaign

BY BENJAMIN OMOIKE

Lagos State Government is set to enhance its “zero tolerance for potholes” campaign to reverse road failures that resurfaced as a result of the erosion of asphalt on some roads at the start of the rainy season.

The Special Adviser, Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye, spoke about the concept during a media chat, stating that the Public Works Corporation will fix inner roads and critical road networks already identified across Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas in Lagos.

Adeyoye said: “Through the campaign, inner streets and critical road networks have been identified and will be fixed in order to make every part of Lagos motorable and liveable for the people.”

She explained that some major roads like Ijede and Oba Sekumade in Ikorodu are being rebuilt to prevent integrity issues on the infrastructure, which deteriorated in the past because fundamental issues were not addressed, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

The Special Adviser maintained that the roads will be built in a sustainable manner to confront and resolve the problems identified with previous construction work along the axis.

Her words: “Over the years, whether because of the sideways capacity of the drainages, we did not do what we needed to do. Now, we have a deck-on-pile at Oba Sekumade, a lined canal to serve as drainage. We will do some form of urban regeneration and address areas that are already in a deplorable manner.

“I can tell you that roads are being fixed to ease connectivity, which shows that the government is working to improve the intra-modal transport system.”

On the Lekki-Epe expressway, Engr. Adeyoye averred that the corridor has witnessed massive development in the last ten years, explaining that the glitches experienced on the axis are a result of the failure of the pavement because there were no drainages.

She clarified the Sanwo-Olu administration’s position saying, “As a government, we envisaged that with the development along that corridor, which is the fastest-growing corridor and a developing economic nerve centre of Lagos housing Dangote refinery, many companies and industries, it is imperative to make the reconstruction and upgrading of Lekki-Epe Expressway a priority to ease movement and stop the issue of bad road and flooding in the area.”

Mrs. Adeyoye said desilting and drainage services have been stepped up to make commuting easier and address issues causing flooding that has plagued residents since the rains started.

“Lagos is always considering the citizenry and will stop at nothing to put the people first by making sure every area has access to good and well-drained roads, she assured.

While confirming that some roads like Isuti and Captain Davies roads in Alimosho are ready for commissioning to improve the commuting experience of Lagosians, the Special Adviser noted that the Akesan-Badore Road is also under construction.

