Lagos to compensate owners of property within right of way of Elegushi road

The Lagos State Government has said it is considering payment of compensation to owners of properties that fall within the Right of Way of Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi Road, being constructed in Lekki.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on e-GIS and Planning Matters, Dr. Olajide Babatunde, disclosed this during stakeholders meeting on the rehabilitation/urban regeneration of Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi Road at Alausa on Wednesday.

Dr. Olajide said that in establishing the Right of Way (ROW) of Road Infrastructure, the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development usually served statutory notices and marked the affected properties, while the Lagos State Lands Bureau carried out necessary on-site assessment towards effecting the directive of the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the consideration of compensation for properties affected by the delivery of RoW exercise.

He urged all stakeholders to cooperate with the government for the smooth execution of the project, saying that the road, when completed, would have enormous benefits for the people in the form of increased property value, ease of movement, and improved socio-economic development.

Director of Lands Bureau, ESV Ayodeji Ige remarked that compensation payment would be subject to the extent to which the property encroach on the Right of Way as the payment of compensation is based on the development of the Land, and not the land itself.

The Special Adviser, Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye, who spoke through the Director of Road Construction and Rehabilitation, Engr. Tokunbo Oyenuga, stated that Oba Elegushi Road was one of the three interconnected roads being executed in phases by the Lagos State Government, while the other two roads at various levels of completion are Lekki Beach Road and Maiyegun Estate Road.

Adeyoye assured that the project would be completed on time as scheduled with durable materials and would be provided with streetlights and adequate drainage to deflood the area.

General Manager, Lagos State Planning and Environmental Monitoring Authority, Tpl. Daisi Oso cautioned against the abuse of setbacks by traders and other members of the community, adding that setbacks were meant to protect the road and not to be abused.

Abiodun Maiyegun, a supervisor in Eti-Osa Local Government, praised the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the many developmental projects, particularly in the Lekki axis.

