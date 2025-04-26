Lagos tasks the cooperative college governing council on entrepreneurship

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Mrs Ambrose-Medebem, has charged the governing council of Lagos State Cooperative College to drive entrepreneurship, empower communities and contribute to the state’s economic prosperity.

Medebem said this during the inauguration of the governing council in Ikeja. The commissioner emphasised the importance of clarity of vision and objectives.

According to her, the college’s mission is to be a globally competitive institution that emphasises entrepreneurship and skills development.

“The council’s role was crucial in achieving the mission as well as driving the college’s growth.”

She suggested that the council should partner with successful cooperative institutions to empower communities through socio-economic transformation.

The commissioner encouraged the council to ensure best practices and learn from others to achieve excellence.

She advised the governing council on key areas of focus, including the training of members of cooperative societies and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) operators.

“The board should leverage technology to drive accountability, remove fraud and increase efficiency in cooperative operations.

“Also, the college should train cooperatives and MSMEs to access affordable finance, which will contribute to economic prosperity and job creation,” she said.

The commissioner expressed optimism that the council would achieve milestones and make significant contributions to the state’s economic development.

”l look forward to attending the board’s retreat and reviewing its roadmap for the future,” she said.

The Provost of the college, Akorede Ojomu, expressed gratitude to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State for his support.

Mr Ojomu said that the governor’s efforts brought the college law into effect, enabling the institution to thrive.

The provost highlighted the college’s achievements, including recognition by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture as the best cooperative college in Nigeria.

Mr Ojomu said the college could train professionals and expressed optimism about the college’s potential for growth and development.

He said the governing council included former officials and appointed members.

The chairman of the council, Oyebowale Raji, in his acceptance speech, said that he was fully committed to advancing the vision and mission of the college.

He said: “We recognise that cooperative education is not just an education endeavour but also a powerful instrument for financial inclusion, entrepreneurship and social equity.

“We are equally driven by the vision of a greater Lagos, where cooperative institutions are not just platforms for economic empowerment but also vehicles for social transformation.”

The chairman pledged that the council would serve with renewed energy, foresight and diligence in pursuit of a cooperative ecosystem which would deliver real and lasting value to the state residents.