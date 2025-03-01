Lagos Speakership Crisis: Tinubu’s silence not golden – Atiku

By Tunde Opalana

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said the uneasy silence of President Bola Tinubu over speakership crisis in the Lagos State House of Assembly is an endorsement of anti- democratic maneuvers.

He said the unfolding events in the Lagos parliament over the past few weeks have exposed the dangerous erosion of democratic principles in the state.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a statement signed by his media adviser, Paul Ibe said the show of brute force is a throwback to military era.

Atiku in the statement said “just days after Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, a founding leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Kaduna State, publicly accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of engaging in selective machine politics, the crisis in the Lagos legislature has provided troubling validation of these claims.

“The unceremonious removal of former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa by an overwhelming majority of Assembly members and the historic appointment of Hon. Mojisola Lasbat Meranda as the first female Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly should have marked a step forward for democracy.

“Instead, what we are witnessing is a calculated attempt to subvert the will of the legislature through backdoor tactics and the deployment of state-backed security forces to strong-arm elected representatives.

“Two weeks ago, reports emerged of security operatives storming the House in an attempt to enforce a leadership change that would return Obasa as Speaker.

READ ASO: Natasha accuses Akpabio of sexual harassment, victimisation, traces her ordeal with the Senate President to December 8th 2023

“This blatant abuse of power mirrors the dark days of military dictatorship and raises serious questions about the integrity of democratic governance in Lagos State.

“Despite his undisputed influence over Lagos politics, President Bola A. Tinubu has remained conspicuously silent on the matter. His refusal to address the crisis suggests a tacit endorsement of the anti-democratic maneuvers aimed at imposing his preferred candidate against the overwhelming will of Assembly members. This silence is deafening and deeply concerning.

*As Mallam el-Rufai rightly pointed out, Lagos politics has become a battleground between the noble values of Omoluabi — rooted in integrity, fairness, and public service — and the crass, strong-arm tactics of Area Boy politics, where power is retained through coercion rather than consensus.”

He said Nigeria’s democracy was hard-fought and must not be undermined by those who should be its foremost guardians.

He called on President Tinubu to “publicly denounce any attempt to subvert the democratic process in Lagos and ensure that the principles of fairness, justice, and due process prevail.”

Atiku added that what happened at the Lagos State House of Assembly is nothing short of an assault on democracy and a throwback to the dark days of military dictatorship.

“We urge all well-meaning Nigerians to remain vigilant and resolute in defending the sanctity of our democratic institutions,” he added.