Lagos social protection campaign: Strengthening partnerships, uplifting the vulnerable

With over 90 intervention programmes in 22 socio-functional MDAs, the Lagos State government remains steadfast in empowering the vulnerable.

In 2020, the government approved the State’s Social Protection Policy to improve livelihoods, health, education, gender equality, youth employment, and overall human capital development.

Several interventions have been introduced to provide succour for the people, including “Ounje Eko,” “Sanwo-Olu Listens,” health Insurance Policies, and Youth Empowerment programmes.

To consolidate the gains of its social intervention initiatives, the government orginised the Social Protection Stakeholders’ Sensitization and Advocacy Campaign tagged IBILE SP Campaign. A brainchild of the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget’s Social Protection Coordinating Department, in collaboration with Socio-Functional MDAs and UNICEF, the campaign toured the five divisions of the State (Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos Island and Epe -IBILE) to increase awareness about the Social Protection interventions.

Together for better

Kicking off the campaign in the Ikeja Division at the Ojodu LCDA, stakeholders called for renewed partnerships to ensure that the government’s various interventions are harnessed by vulnerable groups who need them.

Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget (MEPB), Hon. Ope George, described the event as a significant milestone in the collective efforts to uplift the most vulnerable and marginalized through the lens of Coordinated Social Protection Measures(SPMs) and effective targeting process for delivery of these measures.

Represented by his Wealth Creation and Employment counterpart, Hon. Akinyemi Ajigbotafe, George reiterated that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration has continually demonstrated its commitment to uplifting the vulnerable.

He stressed that no single entity can achieve the goals of Social Protection in isolation, as they require a coordinated approach from all stakeholders.

He said: “We must appreciate the governor for his vision and passion for human capital development. We are also grateful to the accounting officers of social functional MDAs as well as UNICEF for their consistent support. This is a testament to our shared partnership. Together, we can better the lots of our people by achieving inclusive economic growth.”

In her remarks, the Commissioner for Women’s Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Hon. Cecilia Bolaji Dada, highlighted some of the social interventions that her Ministry has delivered.

She revealed that the Ministry has empowered artisans by sourcing names from the State Single Social Register. With this, she noted that women and youths have been trained in several life-sustaining skills.

Also speaking, Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Hon. Bolaji Ogunlende said the Ministry has continued to deliver youth-centred programmes to ensure that Lagos youths are self-reliant.

While giving an overview of the PLUS inclusion in the THEMES PLUS Agenda and the concept of Social Protection, the Director of the Social Protection Coordinating Department, Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget, Mrs Oluwakemi Gabadeen Adedeji stressed that the government is deeply passionate about the citizens’ welfare of citizens, particularly vulnerable.

She noted that the Social Protection Policy was approved by the State Executive Council to coordinate the government’s social interventions to serve residents better.

Adeleke emphasised that through periodic assessment, the Lagos State Single Social Register would be updated, noting that transparency is key in implementing these social interventions.

She enjoined residents who want to benefit from the government’s interventions to call: 0701 361 4224 or 0704 125 2261

Clamour for the return of “Ounje Eko”

At the Badagry Division’s fora, held at the Ojo Local Government Hall, Ope George maintained that social development planning remains a key aspect of his Ministry’s mandate.

He revealed that the government runs over 90 social intervention programmes in over 20 functional MDAs.

“Our goal is to ensure that we are unified by a common goal that no one is left behind,” he noted.

Also speaking, Deputy Director/Head Registry in MEPB, Mr Yusuf Olanrewaju disclosed that the Social Protection Coordinating Department manages the utilisation of data in the State Single Social Register. This, he said, is vital for the purpose of providing information and access to social investment in pro-poor initiatives.

Speaking on the socio-functional MDAs, the Supervising Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board(LSPHCB), Dr. Abimbola Bowale lauded the Social Protection Policy. He stressed that the Board oversees 329 Primary Healthcare Centres( PHCs) in the State.

Bowale, who was represented by the Director of Pharmaceutical Services, LSPHCB, Shakirat Adeosun revealed that 20 million residents have been vaccinated for yellow fever in the recent supplementary vaccine campaign.

She said: “We remain steadfast in upholding the mandate of the Social Protection Policy. We will sustain our collaborative efforts going forward.”

Also, the Director of Administration and Human Resource, Scholarship Board, Mrs Moyosore Akanmo noted that bursaries have been increased from N25,000 to N65,000, while other scholarships remain constant.

In her remarks, the Director of the Post Service Department, Public Service Department, Office of Head of Service, Mrs. Bukola Durodola emphasised that the government is concerned about its retirees. Hence, the recent payment of all outstanding pensions. She added that several trainings are also in place to help retirees keep fit and be self-reliant.

During the community feedback session, many residents implored Mr. Governor to return the “Ounje Eko” intervention, which, they claimed, has attendant benefits for Lagosians.

One of the residents, Mr. Segun Avoseh noted that the “Ounje Eko” intervention greatly helped his family while it lasted.

He said: “I am a trader and father of four. I was able to feed my family with ease when the “Ounje Eko” was running because I bought food items at subsidised rates. I plead with Mr. Governor to reintroduce the intervention,” he said.

First of its kind

At the Ikorodu Division, stakeholders trooped out in their numbers to the Ikorodu Local Government Hall to be part of the event. They commended the Sanwo-Olu-led administration for its various socio-protection interventions.

Setting the tone for the day, The MEPB Commissioner stressed that the establishment of the Social Protection Coordinating Department in the Ministry is the first of its kind in Nigeria, with improved yearly budgetary allocation to the Social Protection Sector.

“As stakeholders, you are the bridge between policy formulation and Implementation, so we need your cooperation,” he noted.

Representative of the Office of Disability Affairs(LASODA), Mr. Hakeem Kelani said the Agency’s social protection focuses primarily on the plight of People Living with Disabilities (PWDs).

He revealed that LASODA provides braille materials for the blind and other social interventions to make life worth living.

On her part, Barrister Gbemisola Omojuwa from the Office of the Public Defender (OPD), Ministry of Justice, disclosed that the OPD ensures that residents have access to free legal services.

He said: “We have an area office located in Italewa, here in Ikorodu where we handle issues such as employer/employee relations and domestic issues among others. These services are all geared towards making lives better for our people.”

Other speakers, including the Deputy Director, Employment Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment, and Mrs.Oluwakemi Ogunbayode, highlighted the Ministry’s intervention programmes, including Employability Training interventions for youths.

In his response, the Executive Chairman, Ikorodu Local Government, Hon. Wasiu Ayodeji Adesina thanked Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration for the implementation of numerous interventions across the state and Ikorodu in particular.

He implored the Social Protection team to give the government’s policies more media visibility, urging them to spread the message to other communities.

Sustaining the trend

The next round of campaigns was held at the Lagos Island and Epe divisions respectively. The residents thanked the government for its vulnerable-centred interventions and commended his 21st-century vision towards achieving a Greater Lagos.

No doubt, the government, through the visionary leadership of Gov Sanwo-Olu, has continued to be people-friendly in its policies, and programmes. It is to sustain the trend that it has continued to interact with Lagosians to serve them better.

Bakare is of the Strategy Centre, Lagos State Ministry of Information, and Strategy.