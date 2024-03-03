Lagos set to host Lagos Boat Regatta

By Orji Onyekwere

Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture said it has plans to host a special Boat Regatta for the Easter celebrations in collaboration with the Office of Climate Change, Office of Sustainable Development Goals and Investment, LAGFERRY and LASWA among others.

Speaking at a stakeholders meeting held recently in the Conference Room of the Ministry, the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka noted that the Lagos Boat Regatta will be an opportunity for Lagosians to gather and showcase the aquatic splendour of Lagos

The Commissioner revealed that the State Government is committed to the goal of making Lagos the first tourism destination choice in Africa, and the regatta is also an opportunity to promote the beaches and the hospitality establishments surrounding our waters

In his remarks, the Special Adviser on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Idris Aregbe noted that the concentration of the Regatta would be on the local fishing communities and the collateral benefits that they can derive from the event.On the ground to make presentations and contributions at the meeting were the Space Creative Agency; the Special Adviser on SDG, Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih; Lagferry’s MD/CEO, Hon. Ladi Balogun; Lagos Safety Commission’s Director-General, Mr. Lanre Mojola, Mr. Ivor Ekpe and others

The Lagos Boat Regatta is expected to have participants from the five Ibile divisions of Lagos compete against one another on different categories and levels with fantastic prizes to be won.

Private Boat owners will also be allowed to showcase their creativity during the Boat Regatta.

Lagos is a port which originated on islands separated by creeks, such as Lagos Island, fringing the southwest mouth of Lagos Lagoon while protected from the Atlantic Ocean by barrier islands and long sand spits such as Bar Beach.

Meanwhile in continuation of plans for the coming ‘Lagos Boat Regatta’, the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Special Adviser on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr Idris Aregbe, Permanent Secretary, Mrs Oloruntoyin Atekoja and other committee members over the weekend visited proposed venues to confirm the suitability of the facilities for the event

Place’s visited included LASWA BoatJetty Falomo, Lagoon Restaurant, The Wings Office Complex, Queens Drive, Ikoyi, Cactus Restaurant, and the Lekki- Ikoyi Link Bridge, amongst others.