Lagos, Rivers, Kano, Delta, Kaduna top list of volatile states

*Stakeholders decry ethnic profiling, desperation

BY ORIAKU IJELE

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Nigerians will be electing governors and members of the various states’ houses of assembly in the next 2 days.

But the coming polls are not approaching without doses of anxiety as verifiable evidences on the ground indicate there may be pockets of skirmishes unless, security agencies are deployed to these spots to discharge their duties efficiently and without partisan biases.

This has become most imperative after what turned out a controversial presidential and National Assembly elections, where BVAS machines, although designated by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, to be used, could not transmit results in real time, precipitating impressions and agitations at both local and international circles that the elections were flawed.

Daily Times independent survey indicates that states like Lagos, Delta, Rivers, Kano and Kaduna are particularly vulnerable at this time and may need to be fortified with security presence to forestall the breakdown of law and order.

Lagos which is the home of the All Progressives Congress, has been in the news lately after the President-elect, in an unsavory manner seems to have lost a lot of grounds to the Labour Party, whose candidate, Peter Obi won the state during the February 25 elections. This has thrown up Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour as the gubernatorial candidate who is challenging the incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu in a race that is fast shiftfing from issues of competence to ethnic biases.

The situation in Lagos can be felt on the social media where subtle threats have been issues targeting the non-indigenes and youths in Lagos, who are seen as bulk of the Labour Party supporters. Many videos have been released online directed at dissuading people who may likely vote against the ruling party from coming out.

Apart from Lagos, Rivers State, where the age long rivalry between former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and the incumbent governor, Nyesom Wike will be relived as they push for their candidates, Tonye Cole of APC and Siminalayi Fubara of the PDP respectively. The neighbouring Delta State may not be left alone in this struggle as the governor Ifeanyi Okowa intends to placate the APC group spearheaded by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Omo Agege, who is vying for the governorship position under APC. In the northern part of the country, such rivalries will also be relived in the states of Kano and Kaduna, where extra caution must be taken to ensure things do not degenerate.

This is why many stakeholders have been raising their voices to condemn what is appearing like desperation amongst politicians, which is fast wearing the cloak of ethnic profiling. Akin Osuntokun of the Labour Party, who has asked supporters of his party to remain calm but vigilant, yesterday raised issues about the campaign of calumny with tribal undertone.

In a press statement, Osuntokun decried the attitude where politicians are promoting and hoping to profit from ‘weaponising’ ethnic hatred in Lagos state.

Contending that the world was changing fast, the LP noted that Nigerians must learn to live in peace and celebrate their diversity and called on members to be calm even if they face provocation.

He alleged that there had been a contrived ethnic tension in Lagos state since the outcome of the last presidential election, in which its presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, performed above the expectations of critics and consequently set some political parties on a panic mode.

“In Lagos, the fear factor being currently stoked and weaponised is that the Igbos would take over Lagos if LP wins Saturday’s governorship and state assembly elections.

“In their desperation, they are even shamelessly questioning the ‘Yoruba-ness’ of our candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, ( GRV) despite the fact that he is from one of the best known families in Lagos, whose ancestral tree can be traced to over 200 years.

“This begs the question of how exactly this taking over of Lagos by the Igbos would occur. Would the Igbos physically carry Lagos and transfer the city and its infrastructure to the South-eastern part of the country? Will the Igbos put guns on the heads of the Yorubas in Lagos and ask them to hand over their lands to them because Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour is the Governor?

“Will Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour as governor denounce his father, grandfather, and his entire Vivour ancestry and find another father and grandfather from Igboland if he wins?, Osuntokun queried.

According to him, desperate politicians have played up the changing demographics arising from the cosmopolitan nature of Lagos and falsely concluded that the huge population of the Igbo was responsible for the All Progressives Congress (APC) losing the state on the February 25, 2023 elections.

“In our increasingly globalised world, it is difficult to find pristine communities or primitive communal societies in which everyone in the community is related by blood.

“Given the status of Lagos as the commercial capital of the country and its history as a former political and administrative capital, it is naturally a magnet for people and businesses looking for greener pastures.

“Let us bear in mind that all the state capitals in the country – from Kano to Abeokuta to Lagos and Jalingo – tend to have a high proportion of non-indigenes relative to the original owners of the place because people move to areas of better economic advantages,” the LP stated.

As people and businesses migrate, the LP said they also become part of their new societies. This , it said that for instance, it is why in the United Kingdom today several top politicians including the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan and the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Olukemi Olufunto “Kemi” Badenoch are all children or grandchildren of immigrants.

It stated that the story is not different in the United States where several Nigerians are in President Joe Biden’s cabinet, and where the Vice President, Kamala Harris, has Asian ancestry.

“Let us imagine what Lagos would be without the Igbos and other non-indigenes. Across the world, the role of immigrants in the development of the society is now being increasingly acknowledged despite the anti-immigration rhetoric of right-wing politicians.

“In the USA for instance, more than half of the most valuable start-up companies were founded by immigrants, according to figures by the National Foundation for American Policy.

“According to their findings, immigrants have started more than half (319 of 582, or 55 per cent) of America’s start-up companies valued at $1 billion or more. The research also found that nearly two-thirds (64 per cent) of US billion-dollar companies (unicorns) were founded or cofounded by immigrants or the children of immigrants.

“The desperate politicians playing up the politics of hate will never tell you of the employment the profiled ethnic groups provide, the businesses and companies they set up and the taxes they pay – all of which contribute to making Lagos what it is today,” the party added.

Earlier a coalition of civil society groups noticing the trend had vehemently condemned it. Under the aegis: Community of Practice Against Mass Atrocities in Nigeria, it urged Nigerians to be vanguards of the civic space by working against hate speech, fake news and other forms of incitement

The members of the coalition includes: Global Rights, Centre for Community Excellence, African Initiative for Peace Building, Advocacy and Advancememt (Afripeace) and Sector Empowerment Foundation.

Mr Redzie Jugo, the Team Lead, Srarina Initiative for Peace, Justice and Development who spoke on behalf of the coaltion called on the government to secure vulnerable communities and address security challenges.

“If election do not take place in these communities, or if they are marked by violence, then the election cannot be considered to be free and fair and would have failed irrespective of who wins,” Jugo said.

He said the group moved to address the problem of fake news and hate speech because they could affect peaceful conduct of election in 2023.

