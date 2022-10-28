Lagos pays N1.6bn pension to 288 retirees RSA

By Joy Obakeye

The Director-General of Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC), Mr Babalola Obilana has said Lagos State Government paid N1.62 billion accrued pension rights into the Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs) of 288 retirees.

Obilana disclosed this at the 97th Batch Retirement Bond Certificate Presentation for retirees from the Lagos State public service.

He explained that the amount is a benefit payment for the retiree’s past service before the commencement of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) in 2007., adding that the state had consistently implemented the CPS since its inception in line with the provisions of the Lagos State Pension Reform Law of March 19, 2007, now amended.

According to him, in a bid to secure the future of its public service, its greatest asset, the state government, had consistently prioritised pension contributions, in compliance with the statutory requirements of the CPS.

“Both employees’ and employers’ contributions are remitted promptly into employees’ RSAs after salaries are received. Today, the present administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is presenting another set of 288 retirees with a sum of N1,062,650, 264.48 only, being their past service benefits before the commencement of CPS in 2007.

“We acknowledge and commemorate the labour and sacrifices of our retirees whilst in the public service, which has contributed immensely to the development of our dear state. The efforts of Governor Sanwo-Olu and the present administration toward the success of the contributory pension cannot be overemphasised.

“Despite rising recurrent expenditure and the current economic climate, the state government has made continuous monthly payments a priority to ensure retirees access their retirement benefits as soon as possible”, he explained.

