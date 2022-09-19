Lagos NBA hails Ogunsan on Man of the Year award

The Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has hailed the Chairman of Executive Group and Board Member, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr Ayo Ogunsan, who has bagged the Security Man of the Year award.

In a congratulatory message signed by the chairman of the association, Ikechukwu Uwanna, Ogunsan was described as a mna of selfless commitment and dedication to the peace and security in the state.

“I write to congratulate you on a well-deserved nomination as the man of the year for the National Association of Online Security Publishers (NAOSNP).

“Your selfless commitment and dedication to the peace and security of Lagos State nay Nigeria is profound and invaluable. It is our fervent prayer that the Almighty God will continue to imbue you with the strength, good health and resources to continue the great work you are doing,” he said.

Recall that the organisers of the ceremony, in a recent letter signed by the Chairman of the Organising Committee, Samson Oki, on behalf of the advisory board members and national planning committee of the National Association of Online Security News Publishers (NAOSNP), had revealed that after a careful selection process, the awarding body has recognised Ogunsan’s sterling performance in the area of security.

“This is a big relief to Nigerians. It is a testament to your forthrightness and dedication to this cause is worthy of note and shines through. You have continued to stand tall as a conscience for law and order despite the challenges that is happening in our country. Lawlessness is one thing which you frown at.

“For this trail-blazing effort, we at National Association of Online Security News Publishers (NAOSNP) have huge admiration for you. We greatly commend you, sir. This is why we have appropriately conferred on you the NAOSNP Man of the Year. The award will be presented to you at our Annual Security Conference 2022 by the Chairman of the Day; His Excellency, Chief Olusegun Osoba, Former Executive Governor, Ogun State.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...