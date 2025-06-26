Lagos leads push for safer ferry operations across West, Central Africa

By Temitope Adebayo

The Lagos State Government has renewed calls for a unified regional approach to ferry safety as maritime stakeholders from across West and Central Africa gathered in Lagos for the Regional Ferry Safety Conference.

The two-day conference, organised by the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), commenced on Wednesday at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, with delegates drawn from maritime administrations, ferry operators, policymakers, international agencies, and safety experts.

Speaking at the opening session, Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, who represented Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said ferry transportation had become a critical necessity for megacities like Lagos and must be prioritised with enforceable and technologically driven safety standards.

READ ALSO: Zamfara civil servants resort to Okada, tea selling over ghost worker syndrome

“This conference is not just timely; it is a necessity. Ferry transportation is no longer optional—it is essential for a city like Lagos with over 25 million residents,” Hamzat said.

He highlighted the state’s investment in water transport infrastructure, including the construction of modern jetties, ferry terminals, digital surveillance systems, and the first-ever Inland Waterways monitoring and Data Management Centre. He also mentioned the deployment of locally built Omi Bus ferries, which are designed to enhance passenger capacity and resilience.

Dr. Hamzat stressed that ferry safety must be seen as a regional responsibility rather than a local issue, urging West and Central African nations to establish a common safety framework, standardise crew training, and adopt modern navigation technologies such as GPS and radar systems.

“We, as West and Central African states, must forge common safety frameworks, share crucial data, standardise training, and embrace innovation,” he said. “Let this gathering spark partnerships, aligned policies, and concrete solutions that will outlive the conference itself.”

Also speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said Lagos had made water transport a core component of its urban mobility strategy, moving it from a supporting role to a central pillar of the state’s multi-modal transport plan.

“With the rapid population growth in coastal cities across Africa, ferry services have become not just an option but a necessity,” he said.

Osiyemi added that under Governor Sanwo-Olu’s leadership, LASWA had continued to implement policies prioritising passenger safety. These include the development of modern terminals and jetties, the introduction of digital monitoring systems, the enforcement of operational guidelines, and the distribution of life jackets.

“Maritime safety is not a destination but a continuous journey—one that demands collaboration, innovation, and vigilance,” he noted. “Ferry incidents in one country can affect public confidence across the entire sub-region.”