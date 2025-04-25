Lagos launches EcoMove 2025 to promote greener, smarter transport

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

The Lagos State Government has launched EcoMove Lagos 2025, a week-long campaign aimed at advancing sustainable transportation and environmental responsibility across the state. The initiative, which runs from Thursday, April 24 to Wednesday, April 30, is driven by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Transportation under the theme: “EcoMove: Connecting Communities, Reducing Emissions, The Role of Public Transportation in Achieving Sustainable Goals.”

EcoMove Lagos 2025 aligns with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES+ Agenda, which focuses on integrating road, rail, air, and water transport systems, improving traffic management, and promoting eco-friendly mobility as key strategies for economic growth and improved living conditions in Lagos.

The campaign began with a statewide clean-up of mechanic villages, marking a renewed effort toward environmental responsibility. Throughout the week, activities such as medical outreach in major motor parks, transport awareness campaigns across the city, infrastructure tours, policy discussions, and a final awards ceremony featuring Governor Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat will highlight the importance of sustainable mobility.

Officials from the Ministry of Transportation stressed the state government’s commitment to building a transport system that supports public health, reduces emissions, and encourages active citizen participation. They urged all Lagosians to engage with the campaign, describing EcoMove as a transformative movement for the city’s future. According to the ministry, EcoMove Lagos 2025 represents a bold step towards creating a more liveable, connected, and environmentally conscious Lagos aligned with global sustainability goals.