Lagos International Smartphone Film Festival: Revolutionizing Cinema, One Smartphone at a Time

Lights, camera, smartphone! Get ready to witness the dawn of a new era in filmmaking as the inaugural Lagos International Smartphone Film Festival (LISFF) gears up to hit the screens from August 1st to August 3rd, 2024, at the illustrious Silverbird Galleria.

In a groundbreaking move for Lagos and potentially the entire African continent, LISFF promises a dynamic three-day extravaganza celebrating the ingenuity of mobile filmmaking. Spearheaded by Kaytalyst Media Agency in collaboration with the Silverbird group, this festival aims to spotlight creativity, forge industry connections, and offer unparalleled learning opportunities for aspiring filmmakers and content creators alike.

Spanning across three days, LISFF will treat attendees to a diverse array of experiences:

Day 1: Short Film Showcases

Prepare to be captivated by a series of short films, each produced exclusively using smartphones. With a runtime limit of 10 minutes per film, expect a whirlwind of creativity, innovation, and storytelling prowess.

Day 2: Panels and Masterclasses

Delve deeper into the world of mobile filmmaking with insightful panel discussions and masterclasses. Renowned actors, directors, content creators, and social media influencers will share their expertise on various facets of filmmaking, content creation, and social media monetization, offering invaluable insights for attendees.

Day 3: Award Ceremony and Gala Night

The grand finale of LISFF culminates in a glitzy award ceremony and gala night, where the standout filmmakers and content creators will be honored across multiple categories. From Best Director to Most Innovative Use of Technology, expect a star-studded affair celebrating the pioneers of smartphone cinema.

Entry to the festival is completely free, but registration is mandatory for filmmakers, content creators, and attendees. While Days 1 and 2 are open to the general public, Day 3 is reserved for invitees only, adding an air of exclusivity to the festivities.

For those eager to participate, registration can be completed on the official festival website www.lagosinternationalfilmfest.com or via FilmFreeway by searching for the Lagos International Film Festival. Additionally, stay connected with the festival buzz on social media through @lagosfilmfest on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

As Lagos prepares to embrace the future of filmmaking, LISFF stands as a beacon of innovation, creativity, and boundless potential. Don’t miss your chance to be part of history in the making at the first-ever Lagos International Smartphone Film Festival!