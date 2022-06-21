Lagos-Ibadan Railway: Apapa port rail tracks to be completed in 15 days-FG

By Temitope Adebayo

The Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, assured Nigerians that the rail track that led to the Apapa Port terminals would be completed in 15 days.

The ongoing Lagos-Ibadan railway track which the Federal Government later extended the project to Apapa port for easy cargo and haulage to the Lagos port has been ongoing since the commission of the project in June 2021, DailyTimes gathered.

Saraki who was led by some officials of the Federal Ministry of Transportation (FMOT) made the commitment while addressing the media, at Apapa Port Terminals in Lagos on Monday.

In her word, the Project Manager, China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC), Mr. Xia Lijun, had assured her that the laid track would be completed in the next two weeks.

She said “We are here to look at the issues affecting activities to connect the rail to the Apapa seaport.

The minister added that the cause of delay in the project is the Customs scanner building which is yet to be demolished, as the building is hindering complete connection of the standard gauge rail to the Lagos port quay.

The delay in the demolition is due to the presence of some radio-active scanners inside the building, she noted.

“We want to ensure that before the end of next month, the activities here have improved. By the end of this month, we want to ensure that the removal of this Customs facility which is on the rail track is resolved. The goal is to have this track operational by the end of this month.

Although this building looks big, it is a minor issue that will be resolved by the time the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), and Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) seat together to discuss it”, she added.

