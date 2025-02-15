Lagos-Ibadan cargo rail service to ease road traffic congestion, enhance durability

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

The recent re-launch of the Lagos-Ibadan Cargo Rail Service by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) in partnership with APM Terminals (APMT) marks a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s transportation landscape.

This initiative is set to significantly ease road traffic congestion and reduce wear and tear on the country’s road networks, offering a more sustainable transportation solution.

Speaking at the launch event, Dr. Kayode Opeifa, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NRC, emphasized the importance of the rail service in alleviating road congestion, particularly around major transport hubs like Lagos. He highlighted that the rail service would reduce the number of trucks on the road, easing traffic jams and improving overall road safety.

“This service will not only provide an efficient mode of transportation for cargo but will also contribute to lessening the pressure on our roadways, ensuring smoother commutes for everyone,” Dr. Opeifa stated.

He further explained that the new service would extend the life of Nigerian roads by reducing the stress caused by heavy truck traffic. “Trucks carrying large containers often cause extensive damage to roads, leading to frequent repairs. By diverting cargo traffic to the rail network, we are protecting our roads from rapid deterioration and extending their lifespan,” Dr. Opeifa added.

The re-launch of the service introduces a more structured timetable for cargo trains, which will now operate three times a week—on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

This more predictable schedule allows businesses to plan shipments efficiently, while also reducing the uncertainty that often comes with waiting for fully loaded trains to depart. The service is capable of moving 35 wagons of 40-foot containers or 70 wagons of 20-foot containers per trip, boosting the capacity for transporting goods across the country.

Caroline Aubert-Adewuyi, Chief Commercial Officer of APM Terminals Apapa, spoke about the improvements made since the initial launch of the service in September 2023.

She noted that the more predictable rail schedules and streamlined payment system will enhance customer experience and ensure smoother logistics operations. “With a fixed timetable and easier payment process, our customers now have more certainty in planning their shipments, which translates to greater efficiency and reduced costs,” Aubert-Adewuyi remarked.

Aubert-Adewuyi also acknowledged that this initiative addresses the ongoing challenges of road congestion in Apapa, which have been driving up transport costs. “The rail service offers a more cost-effective and time-saving alternative for cargo transport, particularly benefiting sectors like agriculture and the export of perishable goods,” she explained.

“This service is crucial for Nigeria’s trade and export sector, aligning with the government’s economic diversification goals.”

While speaking with Nigerians online about the initiative, many citizens commended the federal government and the Nigerian Railway Corporation for the project. Mr. Taiwo Odun-Aku, a concerned citizen, expressed that the rail service would help prevent the frequent accidents caused by trailers overturning on the road. “This new initiative will stop the constant falling of trailers that cause congestion and accidents. It’s a major step toward improving road safety,” he said.

Mrs. Aromoyo, a trader, also shared her support for the project. She emphasized that the rail service would reduce the cost of transporting goods by rail compared to road transport.

“This initiative will definitely reduce the cost of transporting goods, and as a result, the prices of goods will also drop. The high cost of transportation has always been a challenge, and this rail service is a welcome solution,” she said.

With this re-launch, the NRC and APMT are confident that cargo movement will be smoother, road congestion will be alleviated, and the durability of Nigeria’s road infrastructure will improve. This development is a significant step in modernizing the country’s logistics network and contributing to the growth of Nigeria’s economy.