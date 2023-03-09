Lagos Guber: Sanwo-Olu tipped to win based on Experience

An independent survey conducted among Lagos residents, on their likely choice in the forthcoming Governorship election in the State, have shown, that majority of Lagosians, are determined to set aside sentiments about ethnicity and other political biases, to reelect Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for a second term in Office, based on.what they described , as his proven ability and experience in handling governance in Lagos State.

Majority of the respondents, are of the opinion, that the two other major candidates for the position, from the opposition political parties, appear to be running purely on rhetorics rather than capacity or proven ability. A Respondent, in Lagos Island area, said though She is not a member of the All Progressives Congress APC, and neither a fan of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, but she will not throw out the baby with the birth water.

Another respondent, a trader in the Ladipo market on the Mainland said he cannot toy with his investments in Lagos, by sacrificing experience for tribal sentiment. He claimed He voted for the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi in the last election because he is his kinsman, and that for the Governorship election, he will be voting Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu since Mr Peter Obi is not on the ballot on Saturday March 11.

Most of the respondents admitted that Governor Sanwo-Olu has done very well as governor of Lagos, perhaps surpassing all his predecessor. A large majority of the respondents expressed great fears about the danger inherent in election of inexperienced politicians to run the affairs of a Mega city with a huge and delicate economy like Lagos.

The decision of the Sanwo-Olu administration, to sustain the culture of Infrastructural revolution in the State, is also referenced by respondents as one, which makes him preferred to the other candidates.

Mentions were made of the recently completed Lekki Deep Sea port, Imota Rice mill, being the largest of such in sub-saharan Africa.

The completion of nearly all uncompleted projects of the previous administration, among many other landmark achievements.

The commitment of the administration to ensuring that Lagos remains secured, especially with the improved funding of the security institutions in the State, also earn Mr Sanwo-Olu, some ratings above his opponents in the coming election.

Femi Adeniyi writes from Ikeja.

